Rams Wide Receivers Impress From OTAs
The Los Angeles Rams can have a very special season in 2025. All the moves that the team made this offseason point to the team going all in for a Super Bowl.
It has not been a secret in the past that the Rams want to win it all again. They have been trying to do that since their Super Bowl victory in 2022. But in 2025, if everything goes the way they expect, it will be the Rams lifting another trophy,
The Rams got one of the best wide receivers in the league and the best receiving free agent in Davante Adams. Pairing him with young star Puka Nacua is going to cause problems for every defense they face. It can potentially be the best duo next season at the receiver position. Now the Rams got to see it finally this week at OTAs, and the other wide receivers are looking to make their own mark.
"Third year star receiver Puka Nacua had an excused absence from Wednesday’s practice as he returns from a trip with his mother. Second-year receiver Jordan Whittington took on a significant portion of Nacua’s workload and made several tough catches across the middle and sealed off the edge on more than one occasion during run plays, which drew praise from some coaches. (Note that real contact is not allowed during these practices," said Jourdan Rodrigue for The Athletic.
"Veteran receivers Davante Adams and Tutu Atwell also made their presence felt. In seven-on-sevens, Adams stretched vertically for a contested catch won against Kendrick. Meanwhile, Atwell caught a deep pass for a touchdown after getting two steps on his defender in 11-on-11s. Rookie seventh-round pick Konata Mumpfield made a tough catch in coverage, with a second defender closing down over the top of his route."
The Rams are in line for something special in 2025. But to have a shot at going back to the Super Bowl, their offense needs to play way better than it did in 2024. But that is why they went after a player like Adams. No, Stafford has two elite players that he can throw the ball to. So don't be surprised if the Rams are dominating teams next season. Good time to root for the Rams.
