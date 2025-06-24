Rams' Jordan Whittington Overlooked in NFC West Praise
The Los Angeles Rams have a history of building premier playmakers out of overlooked, non-first-round talents. In the Sean McVay era, the Rams have watched Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Josh Reynolds, and Van Jefferson outplay expectations, growing into bigger roles during their tenures with the team.
CBS Sports' Jared Dubin put together a list of young players in line for a bigger role this season, naming 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall as the pick in the NFC West.
"Pearsall had the misfortune of having his rookie season stopped in its tracks after he was shot during an attempted robbery last offseason," wrote Dubin. "He missed the first six games of the year before returning for the final 11 contests."
"Due to San Francisco's various injury issues, he played a decent helping of snaps and ended the year with 31 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns. In the team's final two games, he had nearly half that production, with 14 grabs for 210 yards and two scores."
"With Deebo Samuel in Washington and Brandon Aiyuk still working his way back from injury, Pearsall should be counted on as one of Brock Purdy's top targets from the jump in 2025."
While Pearsall should see a bigger role, the 49ers are still a run-based team with Jauan Jennings and George Kittle expected to see the Lion's share of targets. If Christian McCaffery and Aiyuk come back, that likely means Pearsall becomes the fifth most likely player to see the ball come his way, the same place Jordan Whittington currently sits.
I won't mince words, I enjoy watching Whittington play football, I have for years. I've been following his career for years, dating back to his time at Texas. He provides a physical element with a never say die attitude that makes him dangerous and despite Tutu Atwell likely receiving a larger role within the offense, it's my opinion that Whittington also takes a step up.
Whittington's ability to block and desire to run through someone's face make him a critical option as a run-blocking wide receiver and as a weapon, especially in the screen game.
People are overlooking Whittington, so do be surprised once he puts together some shocking performances, filling in for the departed Demarcus Robinson (who's a 49er by the way).
