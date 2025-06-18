Who's Right About Brock Purdy: Puka Nacua or George Kittle?
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been the subject of a league wide debate whether his success stems from his own innate ability to make plays or if it comes from being a product of the Shanahan system, a system that, in theory, requires a quarterback to do very little mentally compared to other offenses.
In that same breath, Purdy has also been criticized for the stellar surrounding cast put around him. So, when the question of whether Purdy deserved a massive extension, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua let everyone know exactly how he felt.
When Nacua was a guest on Julian Edelman's Games With Names podcast back in April, Nacua was asked if he thought Purdy deserved a new contract averaging in the high $40 million per year.
"I think, no. I think mid-4s," the receiver responded, saying it should be closer to $45 million." Stated Nacua. "I think he seems like a smart guy. They have a chance to still be in their window. And I think if he goes for a 5 [$50 million-plus], then the window closes. Right?"
"I mean, as long as they have Fred Warner on the other side, I think they'll be able to figure some things out," he added.
Obviously, the 49ers didn't listen to Nacua, signing Purdy to a five-year, $265 million deal that pays Purdy an average salary of $53 million per year. Purdy recently spoke out about his new deal.
And his tight end, George Kittle had something to say about his quarterback.
"I would say, I don't know what his winning percentage is, but when you win a lot of games and then two years you go to the NFC championship or better, I think that's decent," Kittle said during a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. "One of my favorite things about Purdy is that everyone calls him the checkdown merchant, and then the last two years he's had the least amount of checkdowns in the NFL as a starting quarterback. So I think he's doing pretty well."
So who's right? I have to go with Kittle on this one. Yes, Purdy is a product of his system but so is Matthew Stafford. Stafford's numbers the moment he stepped into the McVay system skyrocketed.
However, Purdy has displayed multiple clutch, game-winning moments, and while the 49ers may look weak, they're one healthy Christian McCaffery away from a top-five offense. Don't discard Purdy in 2025.
