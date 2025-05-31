Rising Rams Player Has Caught McVay's Attention in OTAs
The Los Angeles Rams' offseason has been filled with notable additions. The Rams have added talent across the board, as they aim to pick up where they left off last season. After a disappointing playoff loss that was nearly a win, the Rams look poised to march back to the postseason.
The Rams' roster has taken strides this offseason. Los Angeles has many new faces, but a player who was already on the roster has arrived at Organized Team Activities exceptionally prepared.
Rams Head Coach Sean McVay credited second-year wide receiver Jordan Whittington with a strong showing in OTAs.
“It's funny, I was just talking to him out on the field. What I think is great is when guys put the work in and they just continue to show I'm getting better and better and I'm creating value, whether that's on teams or whether that's doing a great job within his role as a receiver, you can see the accumulation of experiences led to a confidence, ability to be able to fill in when needed," McVay said.
"Thought he had a really good day today. You can see he's just got a real comfort level in terms of what's being asked. What's the intent of some of these plays? What are the route nuances, and where do I fit within these concepts? And so I've just been really proud of the progress, the maturity. But when you talk to people, going back to his time at Texas, this is who he's been. He's been all that and more with us, and today was an excellent step in the right direction for him.”
McVay reportedly entered the offseason desiring to make the Rams' offense more explosive. The addition of Davante Adams undoubtedly helps make that happen. However, Matthew Stafford has a history of assisting lesser-known wide receivers to excel. He will need to do so again this season.
The Rams have one of the best rosters in the league, but it will take every player on the roster to help Los Angeles make the type of postseason run many believe they are capable of. They have one of the best head coaches and quarterbacks in the league to help make it happen.
Still, up-and-coming players like Whittington will be vital to the Rams' chances of success this upcoming season. The future looks bright in Los Angeles; time will tell how bright that future is.
