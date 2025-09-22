Ram Digest

5 Positives From Rams Loss to Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams went toe-to-toe with the Super Bowl champions

Brock Vierra

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams fell to the Philadelphia Eagles after their final attempts to win were not properly executed. While there's a lot to digest from the game, there were a bunch of positives and here are five positives from the game.

1. The defense is incredible

The defense had a winning performance. They literally threw the book at the Eagles and it worked until the offense started to stall out. At that point, they were continuously on the field and the Eagles had experienced every concept Shula had. Shula was digging deep to induce a turnover but then it was all about getting the ball to AJ Brown.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown (11) reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

That should've been Ahkello Witherspoon's job, but now that he's hurt, the Rams need to find an answer. To be frank, I'm not suggesting a roster change, just a different approach.

2. Joshua Karty is built for the moment

Karty went four for six on field goals, and the two misses were blocks. While we'll never know if his kicks would have gone in, what we do know is that Karty is the long-term answer to the position for a variety of reasons.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams kicker Joshua Karty (16) kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Karty could be the Rams' latest weapon in the ever-evolving rules of special teams.

3. The issues are fixable

The Rams went toe-to-toe with the Super Bowl champion in their inpenetrable stadium and had them in reach. In fact, they were likely one or two touchdowns away from calling game but it's the little things that dictate everything.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks from the tunnel for action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The red zone remains an issue, but everything else are quick fixes. When to go for it on fourth down, when to stick with the run, when to blitz, and other tendencies. The Eagles are a great team and this is the growing pains of becoming that level of a unit.

4. Puka Nacua is playing at a different level

Nacua has looked as focused as ever with his new tools learned from Davante Adams being the key to an increased impact from what is already a starring role. Nacua is playing like a man possessed and perhaps the key to unlocking the offense is through using Nacua to pop open Adams.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

However, the coaching staff handles Nacua, they know he can flip momentum of a game at any moment. He almost won the contest by himself.

5. It's week three

The Rams needed a loss like this. An early season stunner. If this team is championship material, they will respond next week and if they don't respond, this isn't a championship team. For the past two games, the Rams have been flying a little too close to the sun and this time they got burnt.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It's happens. You learn and you move forward. The Rams have an undefeated Colts team and a 2-1 49ers team to play at home within the next 12 days. Shake this off, learn from it, and if the Rams win their next two games, setting up a potential second classic in Baltimore, this game will be far from the memory.

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated.