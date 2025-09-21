5 Blunt Observations on Rams' Loss to Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams lost a heartbreaking contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Here are five observations from the game.
1. The Red Zone issues are unacceptable
What more can be said about an issue dating back to last season if not before? I mean, how many times can you force-feed a ball to Davante Adams? The Rams paid Kyren Williams and drafted Jarquez Hunter for a reason, and for neither, not even Blake Corum to be the main focal point of the red zone attack is just confusing.
2. The Second-Half strategy left the defense exposed
The reason why the Rams' defense failed to stop the Eagles in the fourth quarter was due to the amount of plays they were forced to participate in during the second half. The defense got no relief from the offense and Chris Shula's trying to call a game-winning drive with nothing left up his sleeve.
The arsenal was spent, and the Eagles knew what was coming.
3. The Eagles made their plans on third down clear, and it didn't matter
The ball was going to either AJ Brown or DeVonta Smith, the only question was which receiver had to more advantageous matchup. While not having Ahkello Witherspoon is an issue, fatigue and lack of an ace is another.
4. Passing with Beaux Limmer on the field is...a choice
When Beaux Limmer came into the game, the first thing the Rams did was pass. Yes. Limmer, a known run blocker who has struggled with pass protection, with Jalen Carter lined up across him, was asked to...pass block twice.
It was second and six with Kyren Williams having made a four-yard gain on the ground the play before.
5. It's time for an offensive revolution
I don't know what this offense is but this isn't peak McVay. Maybe it's the changing tides of the NFL, maybe it's not having Kevin O'Connell in the locker room but this offense looks and feels old, slow, and not worthy of being a McVay offense.
They have the players, the coaches, the characters, but it's not coming together right now, and it needs to soon.
Again, what was the point of paying Tutu Atwell ten million if the ball isn't heading his way?
