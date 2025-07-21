Several Players Enter Rams Training Camp With Unknown Futures
As the Rams report to Loyola Marymount to begin training camp on Tuesday, most players will share a common thought: If this journey is going to end in victory at Super Bowl LX, it starts in training camp.
But the second-most common thought is likely something to the effect of, ‘This could be my final training camp with Sean McVay and the Rams.’ That’s because a whopping 18 veterans are set to hit free agency in 2026, according to Over the Cap.
Impending unrestricted free agents include a large portion of the starting lineups on both offense and defense.
Offensively, running back Kyren Williams, right tackle Rob Havenstein and tight end Tyler Higbee are not under contract for 2026. Neither are slot receiver Tutu Atwell, backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo or left tackle D.J. Humphries, the player who’ll likely start as Matthew Stafford’s blindside protector in place of Alaric Jackson, who is sidelined with blood clots.
On defense, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, linebackers Troy Reeder and Nate Landman, and defensive backs Quentin Lake and Kam Curl also enter contract years. So do cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick.
Combine all that with the uncertain future of Stafford – who restructured his contract to give him flexibility to retire after this season -- and the franchise’s pressure to win another Super Bowl suddenly seems focused squarely on a 2025 window.
Ranked by 2024 playing time, several Rams enter their contract years as significant contributors. Lake (96.0), Curl (88.0), Williams (81.5), Durant (69.7) and Havenstein (62.8) each played at least 60 percent of the Rams’ snaps last season. Plus, McVay said this offseason he wants to find a way to get Atwell more involved on offense.
Williams is in the same boat as Buffalo’s James Cook. Both are 2022 draft picks who’ve topped 1,000 rushing yards each of the past two years. But both report to training camp this week without contract extensions. Williams, however, has shown more optimism in his approach to the situation. In turn, the Rams have expressed a willingness to continue their partnership with him.
“I know with time it’s going to happen,” Williams told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times in May.
“I would love for it to get done so I can take care of my family and the loved ones that helped me get here. I’ve always got trust in God. Whether it happens now or I play out the season, I know it’s going to happen eventually.”
