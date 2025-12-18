Inside the Rams’ Blueprint for Building a Super Bowl Team

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the favorites to win it all this season. The Rams are looking to make another run at a Super Bowl Championship and bring another Super Bowl to Los Angeles.

The Rams are going on a great run right now, and they still have work to do before they get to the playoffs. The Rams are looking to get some payback from last postseason, but they need to handle business first before they have a chance to face the teams they need to get through.

This Rams front office has done a great job of building this team and building a Super Bowl contender.

That is not something that was done by mistake. The Rams planned it out, and they stuck to their plan. In doing so, they were able to make the right picks and sign the right players that they knew would give the best chance to win. They have the right people in the building, and they will be continuing to do it the right way and the way it has worked for them.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rams Building a Super Bowl Contending Team

"These Rams feature not only the 27 drafted players but also the 13 starters Los Angeles chose itself," said Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated. "And, while there are high-profile offensive players among that group—Puka Nacua, Tyler Higbee, Rob Havenstein and Kyren Williams—the Rams are back in Super Bowl contention because of Snead’s defensive overhaul from the title season to now."

"Which is why he prefers to describe the three seasons between the championship and this one not as arebuild but aremodel."

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead reacts during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The entire Rams defensive line was hand-selected: Jared Verse (2024, first round), Braden Fiske (2024, second), Kobie Turner (2023, third) and Byron Young (2023, third). While Snead spent high draft selections in recent seasons on that part of his remodel, he also stocked the Rams with depth from players selected later in the draft, which allowed L.A. to sidestep the everyone’s-gone conundrum familiar to teams that actually do gamble on one super season, whether they win or fail.

He still paid Matthew Stafford to come back two seasons ago. He still signed elite wideout Davante Adams. He still extended Kyren Williams, Tutu Atwell, and Alaric Jackson. Thus: the continuum at work.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Whatever is gonna make the Rams better this regime is all for that. It is what makes them special, and they will continue to work like that.

