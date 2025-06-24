Most Concerning Question for Rams Entering Training Camp
As the Rams make the five-hour return flight from Maui to the mainland, there’s one issue causing a lot of turbulence in their future.
Suddenly, their two starting offensive tackles -- Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein -- are questionable heading into training camp. In other words, please return to your seats and fasten your seatbelts.
Jackson didn’t even make the original flight to Maui, something that could’ve aggravated blood clots in his lower leg. The unique issue that sidelined him over the final nine games of the 2022 season could again sideline him to start 2025. Now, the team’s starting left tackle, who just three months ago was called one of the NFL’s best free-agent signings, could begin training camp July 22 at Loyola Marymount on the physically unable to perform list.
Sean McVay last week confirmed the team signed veteran DJ Humphries as a proactive contingency plan in the event that Jackson, who turns 27 next month, isn’t able to go. The head coach seemed more concerned about Jackson’s health than his ability to perform on a football field.
“You pray for him to be able to have a healthy, safe recovery," McVay told reporters during the mandatory minicamp in Maui. “And we're really just taking it a day at a time with him. There's a lot of examples of people that have had situations like this, but they're all still so uniquely independent in their own right, and so we're gathering information.”
They’re also gathering information on Havenstein, who missed organized team activities this offseason after surgical procedures on both shoulders. Before the Maui minicamp, the Rams were counting on Jackson to start at left tackle and Havenstein, 33, to start on the right side. But when the team signed free agent David Quessenberry late last month, questions emerged as to whether Havenstein would be ready for the season.
Quessenberry, who turns 35 in August, has played both left and right tackle. Plus, the veteran has familiarity in McVay’s base offense, the same foundation employed by former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota, where the tackle spent the past two seasons.
Havenstein initially injured one of his shoulders in a freak accident during a Christmas Day practice. While he missed the final two games of the regular season, McVay confirmed that Havenstein could’ve played in the meaningless regular-season finale against Seattle had the Rams needed to win in order to secure the division title.
While Havenstein returned to start both playoff games, the team did not draft a tackle in April. Behind Humphries and Quessenberry, their depth-chart options are bleak.
Havenstein is entering the final year of his contract.
