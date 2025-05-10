Will Rams Offensive Line Hold Them Back?
As with any championship contender, there are challenges that always arise for the upcoming season. The Los Angeles Rams hold no exception, bestowing one of the youngest rosters in the league that upholds plenty of concerns heading into the 2025 season. One of those concerns could be their offensive line, one of the key reasons they made it deep into the postseason last year.
All five of the starting offensive linemen from last season return after Alaric Jackson re-signed for three more years. 2024 sixth-round choice Beaux Limmer will continue to compete for a potential starting role. However, the Rams signed former Chicago Bears center Coleman Shelton in free agency, one of the better players at his position in 2024.
Shelton has enjoyed two seasons of adequate growth, having maintained good health and continuity in the Bears trenches for the last two seasons. He finished the 2024 season with the 12th-best Pro Football Focus grade among starting centers at a 66.4, a slight improvement from the year prior. Shelton also earned the 10th-best pass block grade at 68.4, and his film translates to one who mirrors defenders well and gets after it as a blocker in all facets.
One of the more trustworthy areas of the offensive line is at center with Shelton and Limmer. However, the depth in general is average, at best. This is concerning for a team that is now in the spotlight for their high-hopes as a franchise entering the season.
Jackson, starting left guard Steve Avila, starting right guard Kevin Dotson, and veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein have shown to be an adequate unit when healthy.
Yet, that word has been an issue for the latter to maintain as he gets older. Havenstein dealt with nagging injuries last season and as he entered his age-33 campaign, the Rams did not address their long-term solution or successor at right tackle.
Depth and health are two of the biggest issues for Los Angeles up front. The toys may look shiny, but if you look closer, there are tiny scratches that could become tears and broken pieces that will be hard to put back together. This isn’t to say that the Rams offensive line is on the edge of complete collapse, though, it is an issue that should be monitored throughout the summer and into the regular season.
