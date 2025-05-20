Rams Draft Review: Konata Mumpfield Offers Developmental Intrigue
Drafting has been fun for the Los Angeles Rams for the last few years as they have used each rookie class to build their roster into the championship contender they have become.
General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have been at the head of a Rams organization whose championship window has been flung wide open.
This year's draft offers plenty of intrigue while filling needs at key positions. The Rams used their first selection on tight end Terrance Ferguson after trading back into the second round. There is one pick that has pequed my interest, seventh-round pick Konata Mumpfield.
Mumpfield is a former standout wideout from the Pittsburgh Panthers. He's remained productive throughout his college career dating back to his true freshman season at Akron where he caught 63 passes for 751 yards and eight touchdowns. Mumpfield finished his career with nearly 2700 career yards and 19 touchdown receptions while earning All-ACC honorable mention as a senior.
After completing his film review, I came away impressed with Mumpfield's skill set, especially as a route runner. This is a player that lacks elite athleticism and the accelerator to win on vertical planes, but makes up for it with outstanding route running ability for a seventh-round draft choice.
Below are some plays I posted to X where Mumpfield demonstrates his route running and separation ability. He has a great understanding of the leverage of opposing defenders, working their hips and attacking their blind spots with keen cuts at the top of route stems while using his suddenness to generate natural separation on all three levels of the field.
Another thing that makes Mumpfield an effective three-level player is his ample body control and hand-eye coordination. He is not a big player at 5-foot-10, but he high-points and adjusts to the ball mid-air at a high level. This allows for big plays over the middle of the field with impressive toughness mixed in.
There is a reason Mumpfield is a seventh-round draft pick. I previously mentioned his lack of elite athleticism that keeps him from taking the top off of defenses to create big plays on vertical plays. He also lacks the change of direction to create yards after the catch.
Mumpfield is inconsistent at the line of scrimmage, playing with too much wasted movement in an attempt to win cleanly and suddenly. There are times when his size plays a role by getting bogged down at the line against physical press corners. Plus, even with his incredible catches he has a tendency for, his hands must improve overall after dropping five passes in 2024.
I see the path to playing time being simple for the former Pittsburgh Panther. His athletic and physical limitations will keep him from being effective on the perimeter and matches much better as a slot receiver where he can line up as the No. 2 or No. 3 inside player that can challenge nickel defenders and linebackers in space.
This does not mean Mumpfield is Cooper Kupp's replacement- no one is replacing that type of production anytime soon. What I'm projecting here is short and long-term possibilites: short-term, Mumpfield is a quality depth player; long-term, there is potential here to be a future No. 3 wide receiver with three-level reliability in the passing game as a route runner.
The Rams made a quality selection and investment here and the risk is low if it turns into nothing. Yet, Mumpfield seems like a player who could develop into a productive target in the passing game in the slot.
