Rams Praise Xavier Smith Ahead of Biggest NFL Opportunity

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After a big game with a massive catch, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith is flying. With Tutu Atwell remaining on injured reserve this week, Smith will have another opportunity to earn a permanent role within the Rams offense.

"It meant a lot," stated Smith on his big catch against Carolina. "Just wanted to create that spark for the team and just try to get us going, keep us on the same path that we've been going, since we've been on this winning streak. Just want to do my role, and do it at a high level."

With the mindset, Smith is now the Rams' most versatile player. This week, Rams head coach Sean McVay and Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke on Smith, his work, and his development.

Sean McVay

McVay has been a big believer in Smith, retaining him on the Rams practice squad in 2023, giving him snaps in 2024, and he's now watching Smith flourish in 2025.

“He did a great job and that's what he's done," stated McVay. "Whether it's as a returner or whether it's as a gunner, when he’s gotten his opportunities as a receiver, he’s consistently delivered. It was a great job by [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] on the catch and run on the sideline and recognizing five-man rush that played it deep to short with the concept and he was disciplined."

"I think what's cool about that is that was the first play after we had thrown the interception to [Panthers’ Cornerback] Mike Jackson and Matthew’s a stud with how he responds to everything. Great job by ‘X’ [Xavier Smith]. Then the 51-yarder was a great job tracking the football. They lost the integrity of the top shell of the coverage, Matthew recognizing it was a big play on a second-and-10.”

Mike LaFleur

LaFleur has been dialing up plays for Smith that McVay has been running. LaFleur's has his hands all over the Rams' passing attack, and after Smith had a career day in the preseason, a game in which LaFleur was the play caller.

“I think it's the same thing as Blake [Corum]," stated LaFleur. "The more he’s played, the better he gets. I think my comment to Xavier every single Sunday before he takes a field is, ‘You belong,’ because he does and he's earned it. He's earned the trust of not just the coaches, but his teammates. When he's out there, we feel like something good is going to happen."

"That's not just because he had 82 yards last game. You think about the first game, [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] hitting him on that corner route, what we call a pylon route vs. Houston. That got us into scoring position. He just gets better and better with time. I know Xavier's best days are ahead of him too.”

Xavier Smith. A Ram on the rise.

