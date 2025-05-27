Rams’ Tight End Competition Will Surprise NFL
Tuesday marked 100 days to the NFL’s Sept. 4 kickoff game between the Cowboys and Super Bowl champion Eagles. To mark the occasion, ESPN analyst Ben Solak compiled a list of 100 things to know about the upcoming season.
And in a section entitled, “10 bold predictions that you shouldn't aggregate -- unless they end up being correct,” Solak spotlighted the Rams’ tight-end competition between rookie second-round selection Terrance Ferguson and veteran Tyler Higbee.
Sorry, Ben. With apologies to Taylor Swift, aggregators are gonna aggregate, aggregate, aggregate. Plus, despite Solak’s warnings of device explosions, his prediction for the evolution of the Rams’ 2025 passing game is too fascinating to look the other way.
“Rams rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson will supplant Tyler Higbee as the starter by Week 5,” Solak predicted … before he took the Ferguson prediction from the launchpad to the stratosphere.
“…and end the season as the second-best target in L.A. behind Puka Nacua (and ahead of Davante Adams). Call it 63 catches, 821 yards and six scores.”
Most considered Adams the NFL’s best free-agent signing this offseason, so if that prediction comes to fruition, a lot of unforeseen circumstances will likely occur (as they do every season for every team).
Fantasy owners, take note. Ferguson could be a sneaky-smart draft choice for some of those late rounds. Draft him and hide him on the bench until – as Solak boldly predicts – he breaks out by Week 5. And keep in mind, NFL schedule-makers didn’t help fantasy owners by scheduling bye weeks at painfully inopportune times.
For instance, in Week 5, Kyle Pitts, Pat Freiermuth, Tucker Kraft and Colston Loveland are all on bye weeks. And for those who draft Brock Bowers, Sam LaPorta or Trey McBride, shield your eyes from Week 8 when all three will be on their couches.
But here’s another bold prediction, one without caveats or warnings. Sean McVay and his 4D brain might just outsmart all of us in the end.
Don’t be surprised to see Matthew Stafford and the Rams play heavy 12 personnel – one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers – and figure out a way to dominate the running game. After all, they have three backs in Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and rookie Jarquez Hunter with huge upside. Williams, 24, is the old man of the group and bidding for his third-straight 1,000-yard season.
