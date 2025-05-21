Can Rams Take Advantage of Rivals' Achilles Heel?
The Arizona Cardinals should be thanking the heavens that a hungry Aaron Donald in his prime does not exist anymore to terrorize the franchise, as Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame stated that the Cardinals' interior offensive line remains their biggest roster decision.
"The Cardinals are still revamping their offensive line, and they have a few questions at guard," wrote Verderame. "Arizona has four potential starters in those spots, including Evan Brown and Isaiah Adams, along with free-agent signings Jake Curhan and Royce Newman. Do Brown and/or Adams get beat out for their jobs, or can they hold on and remain starters for Kyler Murray?"
Only time will tell how good or how bad the Cardinals' offensive line will be, but for a team on the rise, the Rams need to exploit weaknesses and this could be the key to achieveing perhaps another season sweep.
The Rams' defensive line is one of the best in football, but Arizona was able to exploit an unprepared Los Angeles defense early in week two of the 2024 season and were on the verge of completing the season sweep again before Kyler Murray's pass hit Trey McBride in his face instead of his hands, leading to the football floating into Ahkello Witherspoon's hands.
With Murray's offense, the only way to limit his effectiveness is to keep him in the pocket, force him to either make bad or blind throws over big linemen, and cut off Trey McBride. It helps to make him throw outside to Marvin Harrison Jr but quite frankly, who knows how good he'll be next year.
Thus, the Cardinals should expect the Rams to stack the line of scrimmage, using Jared Verse and Byron Young, if not others, to play contain on the outside while Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske penetrate inside.
With a strong offensive line, Murray may be able to step up so it's more about cutting passing lanes but if the offensive line is weak, Murray may look for a gleam between linemen to run. This is where Byron Young and Jared Verse need to pay attention so they can cut in, etheir making the tackle or lining Murray up to get whacked by an incoming defender.
If the Rams can pull this off, they'll have two wins in their back pocket.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and talk about this advantage.
Please let us know your thoughts on this advantage when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE