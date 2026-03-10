Rams Catch Massive Break Early Into NFC West's Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have had to deal with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West for nearly a decade, as both teams have come out firing with full force since Sean McVay took over the organization in 2017.

The Rams , 49ers, and Seahawks have won the division since 2017, and over that span of time, the three franchises have served as the NFC representative five times.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals have been the outlier, and outside of one successful season with Kliff Kingsbury, the team has been in a bad state for a long time. The Cardinals decided to hire Mike LaFluer, the Rams' offensive coordinator, to be their head man, but it appears that while LaFleur works towards finding the success that has alluded the team in the desert, their first series of moves has been nothing short of a total disaster.

Here's the latest from Arizona

The Cardinals have already made plans to move on from franchise quarterback Kyler Murray after only one playoff appearance with Murray being Arizona's QB1. The reported plan was for Rams backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Murray due to Garoppolo's knowledge of LaFleur's offense, his relationship with LaFleur, his ability to get the ball out of his hands quickly, and his proven track record of being a winner when properly supplied.

Garoppolo, who it appeared would be the easiest of moves considering the lack of a market for his starting services, paired with the only likely competing offer being as the Rams' backup. Instead of securing Garoppolo, the Cardinals signed Gardner Minshew in a move that appears to state that backup Jacoby Brissett will be the starter next season. While Garoppolo wouldn't be a needle-moving move, he has won the division before, along with multiple playoff games. A quarterback room for Brissett and Minshew feels like a first-time driver learning how to operate a manual transmission...it's stalling due to a lack of power.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws downfield against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Cardinals also signed Tyler Allgeier, alluding to more of a Shanahan offensive approach with zone blocking schemes and multiple running backs with various skill sets, the exact offense in which Garoppolo excels in. The Cardinals also added former 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne.

But that wasn't the loss that has the Cardinals reeling. They also lost star safety Jalen Thompson to free agency, meaning a defense that has retained their defensive coordinator, a defense that was the 29th scoring defense in the NFL, is now set to proceed into the season without a premier defender and with an offense that would consistently put the team in bad spots.

How This Affects The Rams

While I believe in LaFleur and his scheme, based off what I know and have observed from him and his work, it's becoming evidently clear that general manager Monti Ossenfort is over his head. His tenure has been a disaster from the start, and every time it appears the team is about to turn a corner, they simply refuse to.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) talk following a game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Cardinals will struggle in 2026, which benefits the Rams' pursuit of a title. Jimmy Garoppolo is in position to be the Rams' backup for a third straight season, and it feels like the Cardinals are on the verge of a fire sale that could introduce a critical piece to the Rams' championship efforts next season.