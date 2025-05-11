Rams Should Not Underestimate Cardinals in 2025
Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have a new threat to worry about for their division crown.
As mentioned before, the Arizona Cardinals are building a monster in the desert, and if the Rams' two games against them in 2024 didn't serve as a warning, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano's recent review of their roster will.
Manzano stated that the Cardinals have the second best roster in the NFC West.
"The Cardinals have the pieces to make noise based on the many defensive moves they made, but they won’t get far unless Kyler Murray plays better than last season." Wrote Manzano.
"Murray struggled with the deep ball and was comfortable playing as a patient pocket quarterback. Perhaps Murray leans on his legs more to form a stout rushing attack with running backs James Conner and second-year player Trey Benson. Arizona is set at tackle with Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams, but the team could have a few camp battles for the interior spots."
"Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could be set for a dominant second season, and Trey McBride emerged as one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the league last season. But there’s not much depth behind these two playmakers."
The Cardinals handed McBride a contract that made him the highest-paid tight end this summer.
"As for coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense, this could be a top-10 unit with the depth and talent the Cardinals added on the defensive front. They finally have a quality No. 1 edge rusher in Josh Sweat, who could receive help from 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson."
It's not that they could, it's more like they will. Gannon has rebuilt his defensive line in the same vision as his Philadelphia Eagles defense and they added Michigan corner to an interesting, veteran defensive back room with Budda Baker and Sean Murphy-Bunting.
"Defensive tackle Walter Nolen, this year’s first-round pick, is an intriguing prospect with plenty of upside. Nolen had a few character concerns heading into the draft, but he’ll get to lean on veterans Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson. The secondary could receive a boost from rookie cornerback Will Johnson, who surprisingly fell to the second round due to medical concerns. Safety Budda Baker remains a standout playmaker."
Be wary of the Cardinals. They smacked the Rams around in their first matchup in Arizona, and if Murray could've hit McBride in his hands and not his face, the Cardinals would've completed the sweep.
Remember, had the Rams lost their second matchup to Arizona, they would have been playing a win-and-in game against Seattle instead of resting their starters in the season finale.
