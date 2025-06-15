Do Rams Have Best Running Back Group in NFC West?
The running back position has become one of the least valuable in the NFL just 20 years removed from it being one of the most prized in the sport, one that has evolved into a passing-league that has come to terms of the short lifespan of a tailback and the toll the position takes from a health perspective.
The Los Angeles Rams understand this but when they have a reliable running back that can handle a significant workload, they won't hesitate. That has happened with their usage of running back Kyren Williams, who has rushed for at least 1,100 yards in the last seasons while taking up a sizable share of touches.
This season could be different for the Rams and head coach Sean McVay at tailback. Second-year player Blake Corum and rookie Jarquez Hunter will likely be pushing for more playing time this season, especially with Williams in a contract season and Los Angeles likely won't put a significant amount of money into him regardless of what happens.
Corum and Hunter are the hopeful futures at running back for the Rams. With Williams, however, does this make them the best group of ball carriers in the NFC West? Let's take a closer look at Los Angeles' division rivals' running back rooms.
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are looking to be a football team that is run-centric with quality defense and adequate quarterback play. The upside is there for them to reach the postseason in 2025 and James Conner will be a key piece in that.
Conner is one of the most underrated players in the NFL as a consistently reliable running back. Despite turning 30 last month, the former Steelers and Pitt Panthers standout is a tough-nosed ball carrier with great passing-down ability. Second-year Trey Benson is the future at the position but flashed a talented skill set that could help with a seamless transition down the line.
San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey will look to have a healthy 2025 campaign after just playing in four games due to injuries last season. This is arguably the best running back in the sport when healthy and the 49ers offense does not function well without him, sporting his unqiue value to Kyle Shanahan's system.
McCaffrey may have just a few more healthy years left as a top-tier tailback but right behind him are two young players in Isaac Guerendo (five yards per carry in 13 games and three starts last season) and rookie Jordan James. While it is unlikely 'CMC' will play in an running back-by-committee, San Francisco is prepared if he is to go down again.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle has a group of tailbacks that offer some level of intrigue, yet must prove their worth this season. Kenneth Walker III's numbers have declined since his rookie season four years ago and enters a critical campaign to maintain his status as a workhorse back for the Seahawks. Right behind him is Zach Charbonnet, a third-year player who has a chance to overtake Walker as the starter this season.
Rookie Damien Martinez brings some upside to this trio. He offers a physical skill set that features adequate contact balance, vision, and power to churn his legs for extra yardage, providing value in short-yardage situations.
Who has the best RB room in the NFC West?
Los Angeles has the potential to be a potent backfield if McVay is willing to utilize his younger players in Corum and Hunter. That is the biggest key with that specific group that gives me pause, especially for a coach that gave somewhere around 90 percent of the snaps at running back to Williams.
Conner and Benson have a chance to be a top duo at the position while the Seahawks are likely to have a solid committee with Walker, Charbonnet and Martinez. I'm leaning with the 49ers as the best RB room in the NFC West.
The biggest component to this is McCaffrey and he must stay in good health this season for a 49ers team that has several big question marks across the board, including with McCaffrey himself. I'm a big fan of Guerendo and James, seeing the two as the future at the position with Guerendo's outstanding explosive capacity and athleticism and James' balance and versatile skill set as a runner.
