5 Questions the Rams Offense Must Answer Against Cardinals

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams look to shake off an uncharacteristic performance on offense against the Carolina Panthers by taking on an Arizona Cardinals team on the back foot. Arizona is a mess and having already been eliminated from playoff contention, playing spoiler is all they have to play for.

For Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, if he is to keep his job, he must show that it's the offense and the lack of a true QB1 that's the problem. A strong defensive display against the Rams would be a massive win for him so with another tough opponent, here are five questions the offense must answer this week.

1. Was last week a fluke?

The Rams were uncharacteristically inefficient on Sunday, leading to three turnovers, all from Matthew Stafford. Stafford, who has been the NFL's best protector of the football, threw two interceptions with one being returned for a score while giving up the game-losing fumble.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

While one would think it's time to sound the alarms, that was one game against a defense that knows the Rams' offensive system well. Against the Cardinals, the Rams have a chance to put any concerns to bed.

2. Can the Rams keep Matthew Stafford protected?

That's the major question as the Cardinals love to get after the quarterback with Josh Sweat operating as a perpetual force on the line of scrimmage. Stafford has been hanging tough but when given anything that resembles a clean pocket, Stafford has been surgical.

Against a team that knows how to bring Stafford down, can the Rams keep him upright?

3. Will McVay stick with the run if it's successful?

This is a two part question. The Rams were able to run more efficiently than the Panthers but the volume didn't match and that gave Carolina an edge. On top of that, Blake Corum was slicing through the defense and a higher rate than Kyren Williams.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

However, Williams is a notorious Cardinals killer so the questions are these. Will the Rams increase their carries and how will they handle the split between Corum and Williams.

4. Is it time to give Blake Corum more carries?

That leads into the next question. Is it time to give Corum more carries in general? At times, Corum has looked like the best player on the field and at other times, he's getting stopped. With him, it's about timing and the point for which he is inserted into the game will make the difference.

5. If Tutu Atwell is back, how will that affect Xavier Smith's opportunities?

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) hugs coach Sean McVay before the game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Even if Atwell isn't, Xavier Smith has the hot hand right now and if the Rams do not feed him, he may lose it. Smith is an ascending player and the Rams could be on the verge of a true gem.

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.