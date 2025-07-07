Rams Predicted to Once Again Select an Oregon Duck
We are in July and there has been no movement on Kyren Williams' contract situation as the Notre Dame alum is set to be a free agent after this season.
Thus, Pro Football Network predicts the Rams are going to draft Makhi Hughes from the University of Oregon as Williams' replacement.
"In a fresh three-round mock draft by PFSN’s Max Dorsey, the Los Angeles Rams could select Oregon running back Makhi Hughes in the first round," wrote PFSN's Ishika Dadhwal. This move would bring new energy and versatility to an offense that could use a spark after some inconsistent seasons."
"Hughes, who transferred to Oregon after two standout years at Tulane, already has a track record that turns heads. Across just 28 games, he piled up 2,779 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns."
It should be noted that over Dan Lanning's tenure, Oregon has had prolific rushing attacks with Bucky Irving and Jordan James leading the way.
"Last year alone, he averaged 5.3 yards per carry and caught 30 passes for 243 yards. That kind of dual-threat ability is something the Rams haven’t had in their backfield for a while."
"While his early success came outside the Power 5, Hughes dominated the American Athletic Conference and now gets a shot to show he can do it on a bigger stage."
“Hughes dominated in two seasons at Tulane… will get a chance to star on a bigger stage at Oregon,” ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote, calling Hughes a “RB1 candidate in 2026” because of his explosiveness, toughness, and reliability. ESPN’s Eli Lederman also ranked him No. 4 among all returning college backs for 2025, ahead of several Power 5 standouts."
The Rams love the talent coming out of Oregon, drafting Terrance Ferguson with their first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, I don't see the Rams selecting a running back this early. While it is way too soon to do these predictions, Hughes is a player who will be added to a shortlist of prospects to keep an eye on throughout this season.
Hughes is taking a massive step up in competition but as mentioned, Oregon has been producing high-quality players. With Hughes' dominant tape, he has the potential to make fans feel the way Todd Gurley once did.
