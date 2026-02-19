Opportunity for Rams to Prepare for Stafford's Replacement Has Arrived

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The national media has been putting forth one name as a potential replacement for Matthew Stafford, citing 2026 as a potential developmental year for any young passer.

It Appears The Draft Analysts Love Ty Simpson

Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness mocked Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson to the Rams, with Los Angeles using their 29th overall selection for Simpson.

"With Matthew Stafford announcing that he will return for the 2026 NFL season, the Rams have the opportunity to draft a quarterback and let them sit for at least a season," stated McGuinness. "Simpson earned an 83.1 PFF overall grade in his lone season as a starter. Allowing him to learn from Stafford could unlock his NFL potential."

This comes after ESPN's Louis Riddick also supported Simpson going to the Rams , claiming the Rams like Simpson.

"And I can tell you this, I know personally, look, I know that they like Ty Simpson from Alabama," stated Riddick. "And when you look at Ty's skill set, and you think about Ty's makeup, that's exactly what they're looking for."

If this move does come to fruition, Simpson would be under contract until after the 2029 NFL season with a team option for 2030 that must be decided on before the 2029 season.

Simpson finished 2025, his only year as a collegiate starting quarterback, with 3,567 passing yards, 30 total touchdowns (28 passing), and five interceptions.

The Scouting Report

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein stated his pro comp for Simpson is 49ers' quarterback Mac Jones. Jones, another Alabama graduate, was drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots in 2021. Jones had success early but became a victim to massive coaching issues that led to Bill Belichick's departure from New England.

Jones has since rediscovered his form with the 49ers.

"Former five-star prospect who waited his turn at Alabama and raised his profile in a single season as the Tide’s starter," stated Zierlein. "Simpson is mechanically sound from a footwork and release perspective, providing a favorable foundation to work from. He’s above average as a processor and decision-maker, but timing and anticipation remain works in progress. Arm talent and velocity are average, which limits his success."

"His repeatable process should help iron out ball placement inconsistencies the more he plays. Simpson is unfazed by shell coverages and is decisive when attacking intermediate zone pockets for chunk gains. He can break contain and move the sticks with his legs, too. Learning to cut bait and avoid sacks needs to be prioritized. One-year starters rarely “boom” so he’ll need a patient staff and a clear developmental roadmap to fill in the missing pieces."

