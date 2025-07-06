Rams Verses Eagles: The NFL's Best Rivalry
The Rams and Eagles may have mutual respect but they do not like each other.
The resurgent Rams and Super Bowl champion Eagles are on a crash course in the hard-hitting NFC, as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer gave his takeaways for the boys in Kelly Green.
"I think the most interesting thing about the Eagles’ offseason is how quiet it’s been," wrote Breer. "Outside of extensions for Saquon Barkley, Lane Johnson and Zack Baun, some contract tango with Dallas Goedert, and some noise from outgoing guys such as C.J. Gardner-Johnson, it’s been all business in Philly. Perhaps the biggest question heading into camp is how Kevin Patullo goes about replacing Kellen Moore as OC."
The Eagles in 2023 dealt with similar issues that ultimately derailed their season as there was a loss of physicality in the secondary without Gardner-Johnson. However, that Eagles team was coming off a Super Bowl defeat and did not have players like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Dejean.
It will be tough for Jalen Hurts, who is now on his fifth offensive coordinator in six years.
There's an opening for the Rams to take over the NFC, something a former Rams running back alluded to.
In an interview with RG.org's DJ Saddiqi, former Los Angeles Rams running back Jerome Bettis spoke about how the Rams' 2025 offseason directly addressed the weaknesses in their roster that led to their 2025 NFC Divisional Round loss to the Eagles.
“In their division, they are the favorites,” says Bettis of the Rams. “I think the Niners are going to be good, but not great. The Rams definitely have an advantage on that side. I think the team they’re going to have to beat is going to be the Eagles. They’re going to be right back at it again. They’re built to beat the Eagles, and if they can slow down the running game, they’ve got a chance.”
The hostilities were spurred by Jared Verse who recently appeared on the YouTube channel Whistle, and while speaking to host Casey Rieger, she asked Verse to name the best opposing fan base.
“Probably the Eagles,” Verse answered. “I’ve got to give them that. I like when you kind of get into it, you’re aggressive, you’re loud, and they stand by that with no doubt.”
“Playing the Eagles is like playing your rival in college because you never know what they’re going to say, and they’re going to try to say disrespectful stuff. They’re going to bring something up. Don’t get me wrong, they’re not going to say anything where it’s like, ‘Bro, you crossed a line,’ but they’re going to say something where you’re like, ‘Hey, who you talking to?’”
With the Rams headed to Philadelphia in week three, a renewal in hostilities while the rosters are healthy is just what NFL fans need. However, a rivalry can not exist unless both sides enjoy victory, so the Rams must come through and win, or this won't be a rivalry at all.
If the Rams are able to win, we could see the two sides engage in violent, football-legal activities that would make the 2022 NFC Championship Game look like child's play if they were to once again meet in January.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE