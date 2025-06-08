3 Questions Facing Rams' Kyren Williams
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has been a force for the franchise since breaking out during his sophomore season. After 1,000-yard seasons in 2023 and 2024, Williams enters the final year of his deal without an extension. If he wishes to remain a Ram, he must answer these three questions.
1. Has Williams already peaked as a player?
While Williams has been one of the most consistent players on the Rams, it's fair to say his game is very one-dimensional. Fortunately, that dimension leads to first downs, but there's a reason why players like Saquon Barkley and Todd Gurley have recieved massive extensions in a markey that typically doesn't call for it.
So is there another element to Williams' game to justify an eight-figure, multiple-year extension? That's for the Rams to find out, but trust, every carry he receives will be under the microscope.
2. Can he hold on to the football against turnover-inducing teams?
We have determined through a study conducted that Williams' fumbles occur against high turnover inducing defenses. So if that's the case, will Williams be able to hold onto the ball against those defenses in 2025 and will he even get an opportunity to do so?
Make no mistake, there's a reason the Rams traded up for Jarquez Hunter, and that reason isn't depth. While keeping their running backs fresh is a priority, the reason the Rams drafted Hunter is to make up for weaknesses in Williams' game. However, the more Williams holds on to the football, the more opportunities he will receive. Sean McVay loves "his" guys in big moments, and Williams is one of those players.
3. Will Jarquez Hunter limit his production?
There's a question about Williams' 1,000 yard season in 2024. Was it a result of Williams making things happen under bad circumstances with injuries and fatigue plaguing the offense or was it a result of being force fed the football?
Considering the Rams are expected to enter 2025 with a healthy and reloaded offense so we'll get our answer about Williams. However, his carries will drop due to the addition of Hunter, emphasizing increasing his yards per carry in order to make it three consecutive 1,000 yard seasons.
