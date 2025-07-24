Why Rams' Kyren Williams is Making Good Choice to Practice
Training camp has arrived, and while it is a sign that football is close to its return, it is also the time when holdouts begin for players wanting new contract extensions or re-negotiated deals. Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams could've been one of those players, but has instead chosen to participate in practice while working on a new deal.
Williams, who has rushed for over 1,100 yards in each of the last two seasons, said there was no decision on whether or not he would attend training camp. He was going to be there no matter what.
"I play football. That’s what I do. That’s what I love. At the end of the day, I do this not for the money, fame, or popularity but to take care of my family," Williams said.
Williams said that getting better as a player and being who he is as a teammate, person, or athlete is bigger than any sort of contract negotiation. He was doing the opposite of what his colleagues around the league have done and attending a key part of the preparation process for the regular season in two months.
"For me, it's a lot bigger than the contract negotiations, it's putting my feet on the ground and continuing to get better, continuing to keep being who I am as a person, as a player, as an athlete, as a teammate, and as a brother," Williams said.
Williams' head coach Sean McVay said it has been huge having his starting running back at training camp practices. The ninth-year head coach will be sitting down with Williams' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to negotiate a new contract, but he has said that Williams has been the things that should be represented right by the Rams.
"We have gotten closer, haven't gotten the deal over the finish line, obviously, and he has done everything that he can control that makes you want to say, ‘Let's try in good faith to figure this out for this guy because he's representing all the things that are right about the Rams,'" McVay said. "And the way he plays, his spirit, his mindset, what he is as a teammate, how he responds to adversity, the physical and mental toughness, so it means a lot.
"I love this guy and love what he stands for and what he is about, most importantly, as a man.”
What Williams is doing is the right thing and a good choice for a player in his position. One way or another, he will get paid, whether it is by Los Angeles or another franchise this offseason. Williams is showing that even if things may be in question about his future, he can only control what he can control, and it is helping him focus on the task at hand as a great example to his teammates and coaches.
Now, the circumstances for other players holding out, such as Trey Hendrickson with the Bengals, are justified in some regard. Same with Terry McLaurin and the Commanders. There are different ways of going about negotiations with context included.
For Williams, it's about being a better teammate and player for the Rams organization. He is out there risking potential injury that could affect the contract negotiations themselves, and I have a lot of respect for a player to do that.
