Watch Rams' Kyren Williams Sound Off From 2025 Training Camp
LOS ANGELES, Ca. Before the Rams take to the practice fields of Loyola Marymount University, displaying their 2025 look to the public for the first time on Wednesday, Rams' Running Back Kyren Williams took time to answer questions from the press.
To watch Kyren Williams' Press Conference, view below.
Sean McVay spoke about Williams and his contract situation during OTAs. This was McVay during week one of OTAs.
Q: What is the status of RB Kyren Williams’ potential contract extension
"Yeah, I think first of all, (agent) Drew (Rosenhaus) been out outstanding. I think the dialogue has been really healthy and the one thing about these negotiations is trying to be able to figure out, alright, where is that? That line that that fits what everybody wants to be able to get done.And we all know how much we love Kyren. Drew's got a responsibility. I think his communication's been excellent and Kyren has been the same stud that we know, great demeanor, great willingness to come out here to work, to be able to get better. He's been great in terms of our communication. It means a lot just because you don't minimize those things arereal and those are real things that guys have to navigate. You want to make sure that you're asking the right questions, giving them opportunities to be able to give you that feedback and just keep the communication lines open. Hopefully we'll see where this goes, but I think it's been really healthy and positive progress for sure.”
This was McVay during week three of OTAs.
Q: Have the Rams and Williams made any progress with talks about RB Kyren Williams’ contract?
“Yeah, there are a lot of discussions that are consistently going on. Like I said, (Agent) Drew (Rosenhaus) has been great to be able to work with and those conversations go back to even before, but really when you look at the league meetings and then just some of the back and forth that exists. (Senior Manager, Football Administration) Matthew Shearin has been outstanding in a lot of the communication as it relates to Drew and I feel like it's been really positive. And what I love is that Kyren has been here, been leading, been doing exactly what Kyren does, and so I’ve been pleased and we'll see if there's an opportunity to be able to land that plane. Good progress, but nothing to report as far as any deal right now.”
