Rams Kyren Williams Provides Training Camp Status
Kyren Williams, a man who is in intense negotiations with the Rams, knew he would get the question once he took the podium to open up training camp on Tuesday.
When asked if he would hold out or hold-in, Williams was clear. He arrived to Loyola Marymount University to play, and there wasn't going to be anything that would prevent his cleats from hitting grass come Wednesday.
A simple “yes" defined Williams' press conference, and for a player on the verge of generational money, he's not afraid of contact. In fact, he's embracing it, recognizing the best way to get paid is to display his worth.
“For me, there was no decision. I play football. That’s what I do," stated Williams. "That’s what I love. At the end of the day, I do this not for the money, fame, or popularity but to take care of my family. I have three sisters, a mom and dad, ten nieces and nephews that I’m working hard for so that they can one day be able to say that they go to college and come to a school like this [Loyola Marymount University].
His family, for whom he has a tremendously close bond with, became a theme throughout his presser. Williams' desire to provide emulates the same strength Williams is putting in God. Williams sees his path, and now he's walking it, focusing on the things he can control, while he allows his agent to work out his contract.
"For me, it's a lot bigger than the contract negotiations, it's putting my feet on the ground and continuing to get better, continuing to keep being who I am as a person, as a player, as an athlete, as a teammate, and as a brother. I'm trying to facilitate it to be the best that I can be. Being here right now is a no-brainer because I’ve got people to take care of. Putting my feet on the grass is the only way I know how to do that.”
While Williams does want a deal, he also expressed that he's excited for the potential of the season and is ready to get after it with his teammates.
“Yeah, I want to play for the Rams. That's who I want to be with. That's who I want to stay with and I know it will work out.”
Not only is Williams a full go for training camp, he's a full go for the season. Barring injury he's ready to take on even more snaps that the load he received last year, taking action to address his fumbles, through a vigorous offseason of new training methods and an improved diet.
If a deal is not struck by the season opener, Williams will play regardless.
“It doesn't change anything. My one goal is to be able to keep putting on and keep taking care of the people that I love. Whether that's playing out a contract or whatever it is, it's a blessing at the end of the day. I'm still playing football. I'm still a professional athlete. I'm still doing the things that, as a kid, I dreamt of doing. Negotiations, all that stuff, it's all going to work out. It's all part of a plan. It's all part of a bigger plan that I have no control over. [Head] Coach [Sean] McVay doesn't even have control over it. Drew doesn't even have control over it. I just keep on living the life that we have right now and stop worrying about things that you have no control over.”
The Rams and Williams' agent Drew Rosenhaus are sitting down on Wednesday to continue discussions on Williams' extension.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE