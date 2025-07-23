Kyren Williams Contract Negotiations With Rams Take Dramatic Turn
We appear to be on the precipice of a deal. Nothing is confirmed, but here's what's happening between Kyren Williams and the Rams.
Negotiations have been taking place throughout the entire offseason. While there was good communication between the Rams and Williams' agent Drew Rosenhaus, nothing came about it that was close to a deal, as reported through OTAs and mini-camp.
On Tuesday, Williams showed up to training camp stating he was a full-go for the season, regardless if a deal gets done.
Williams stated he's there to play football and take care of his family. Being on the field accomplishes both tasks for Williams and he's letting Rosenhaus figure out the money.
However, it was Sean McVay who changed the tides of the narrative regarding negotiations, stating the Rams and Williams were closer than was last reported.
"We're going to sit down with [Agent] Drew [Rosenhaus] tomorrow. Looking forward to that," stated McVay. "You say these things all the time and the ultimate goal in mind is for him to get under contract and finding that sweet spot that fits for that puzzle that we're trying to piece together as a team, and what represents his value for the production and what he means to us, those can sometimes be challenging things, but I think there's been a good, healthy collaborative approach."
When asked if he anticipated a deal getting done, McVay stated this.
“I'm hopeful for that. What I don't want to do… there's, even just talking with Drew and [Senior Manager, Football Administration] Matthew Shearin yesterday, there's some things that… where we're at and where they're at, that we've got to be able to bridge a gap for that to be able to get over the finish line. But based on where we are now compared to where we were, there has been a progressive approach towards that finish line. But I don't want to say anything. I'm hopeful that's the goal. Whether or not that ends up getting done, we'll see. And you guys will find out I'm sure as soon as it does if that's the case.”
That's where we are. McVay sounds excited to continue discussions, discussions he's already involved heavily in. Rosenhaus is at training camp.
Will these sides come to a deal? The next 24 hours is everything if a deal is to get across the line.
Stay tuned. The fire is on the mountain. Who buckles first?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE