Rams Legend Critiques Stafford Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2025 offseason with high hopes of more success and fortune in the new league year. However, those dreams could be dashed of contract negotiations that may sower the relationship between the team and it's franchise quarterback.
Matthew Stafford has been a critical piece to the Rams success since 2021 when he led the franchise a Super Bowl victory. When healthy, he's one of the most consistent and efficient quarterbacks in the league but entering his age 37 season there might be concern that Stafford's physical abilities may be declining, though there hasn't been any indication of this, yet.
The Rams and Stafford seem to be at a gridlock with contract negotiations. The former 2009 No. 1 draft selection has a cap number of $49.6 million and only $4 million in guaranteed salary money, which is likely the key issue in these negotiations. This is also where the trade rumors have begun to swirl.
Both parties were in a similar dispute that lasted all the way into the first day of training camp and now the increase in guarantees must occur for Stafford to stick around. Los Angeles didn't publicly commit to Stafford, lead the door open to a potential trade, which does not bode well for the the Rams' chances of getting back to the big game.
The rumors have rubbed some popular Rams figures the wrong way, including legendary quarterback Kurt Warner, who spoke with talkSPORT. "If you want to win as a team, then you don't get rid of guys like that," Warner said.
Warner, a two-time Most Valuable Player and the Super Bowl XXXIV MVP, spoke highly of Stafford and has been struggling to understand why the team would move on from the quarterback that has brought plenty of success to the franchise.
"I think so much of decisions like that become do you feel that your team can be competitive for the next couple of years?" Warner explained. "Matt (Stafford), he's a top-five, top-seven quarterback in the league at this point, no matter where you want to stack him up."
Warner noted the likely trade of wide receiver Cooper Kupp and questioned the team's mindset on whether they're in a win-now window with the current state of the roster. He stated the team has a terrific playmaker in Puka Nacua, a young defense and believes Stafford has some more years left in the tank.
"Do they feel like they're not in that window?" Warner asks. "But I look at this team and what they did this year, and they took the Eagles to the end with a chance to win. If I'm the Rams and I believe my window to win is right now, there's no way I would even think about moving him."
Warner's concerns are understandable. If the Rams aren't able to keep Stafford around, it puts the team in a bad spot in a down year for quarterback prospects and free agency options. It's hard to imagine the team moves on from their star quarterback and the hope should be that the two parties are able to find a common ground to keep him around and increase his guaranteed money without compromising their salary cap in future seasons.