Rams Legend Torry Holt Once Again Snubbed From Hall of Fame
During the NFL Honors, taking place in New Orleans on Thursday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its class of 2025. Entering the esteemed halls of Canton, Ohio, four of the NFL's finest will have their likeness enshrined for all of eternity. While justice has been served to the careers of Sterling Sharpe, Antonio Gates, Eric Allen, and Jared Allen, Rams legend Torry Holt continues to be disrespected, falling short of the necessary votes once again.
While arguments can be made up and down the board for each finalist, there are three glaring omissions in this class. Holt, Adam Vinatieri, and Darren Woodson are clear-cut Hall of Famers, based on not just their own resume but the fact that all three men have exceeded the standard set by former inductees.
Holt's omission is especially egregious considering he was one of the dominant pass-catching forces throughout the 2000s.
Holt remains the only Hall of Fame-eligible player with the resume to make it in from the Greatest Show on Turf to not be inducted after Dick Vermeil, Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Orlando Pace, and Isaac Bruce all got their gold jackets.
From 1999-2008, the length of Holt's Rams career, only two men led the NFL in receiving yards twice. That's Holt and Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. From 2000 to now, the list includes Holt, Harrison, Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, Hall of Famer Andre Johnson, Antonio Brown, and Julio Jones. Jones will be a Hall of Famer and Brown's predicted exclusion will have nothing to do with his play.
So how is Holt the exception? Holt is a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion, two-time NFC champion and a former NFL receptions leader.
Holt is the only pass catcher of the NFL's 2000's All-Decade team to not make the Hall of Fame. Pass catchers on that list include Harrison, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Tony Gonzales and Antonio Gates.
At this point, it is simply bias and idiocy that have prevented Holt's induction. He has the numbers, years, and film. Hall of Fame, do the right thing. Give people their deserved flowers while they're still here to enjoy it.
