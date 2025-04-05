Why Rams' Sean McVay is Right About Playoff Seeding
The Detroit Lions put forth a proposal that would change the landscape of playoff seeding. The new proposal and quote would be to “to amend the current playoff seeding format to allow Wild Card teams to be seeded higher than Division Champions if the Wild Card team has a better regular season record.”
At the NFL Owners meeting, the proposal was tabled, not rejected which means it still has a possibility to pass at a later date in May.
Rams head coach Sean McVay is not a fan of the new proposal, and he's right. The idea is terrible and would cause irreparable damage to the NFL.
“I did think one of the benefits, why he played so well in the playoffs, was being able to get that last week off,” McVay told Mike Florio Monday on PFT Live, “to be able to earn an opportunity to be able to say, ‘Alright, we won our division, let's rest; let's get rejuvenated and refreshed for hopefully a playoff run.’ And he sure played good enough for us to advance and, and I'm really grateful to be able to work with him.”
“I would be all for it if we played all 15 NFC teams and then two cross-conference games, but when you're playing six divisional games, then you got the strength of schedule based on whatever the previous year's record was, and finish, it's not all the same.
“And so, I do think there is something to be said for winning your division. That means something.”
We could go through each point of reasoning McVay used to come to his decision, but here is the simple fact about sports. Rivalry drives the product, heated competition drives the product; outside of a select few instances, most rivals play in the same division. If the division crown means absolutely nothing, as it would by not granting the winner a home game, no one would care about the rivalry.
Divisions mean something. Just ask Dan Campbell himself, who played for the NFC North title on Sunday Night Football during week 17 against the Vikings. The Vikings lost. Should they have been rewarded with a home game? Should Los Angeles, who won the West, have to travel to a team that couldn't win their own division? Hard to justify when the Rams beat the Vikings in the regular season.
If you don't think divisions matter in terms of playoff seeding, just ask the NBA how that is going for them.
