One Bold Move the Rams Should Make
The Los Angeles Rams have started their season off strong. They have won 3 out of their first 4 games this season and are looking like a legit threat to come out of the NFC West once again and represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.
This team did a great job once again this offseason, getting the right players for this team and making all the right moves. A lot of credit has to go to general manager Les Snead for giving his insights on plays, and he is turning into one of the best in NFL history.
Head coach Sean McVay has been a huge part of this franchise having success as well. He and Snead have worked great together, and this offseason, they had a great plan and executed it the way that they wanted to. The Rams have great players on both sides of the ball, and they are looking like the team to beat. They have started their season facing some hard teams and they have fared well against them. Now, they will build off that momentum and see what happens.
Even with the Rams having a great team, one thing we know about Snead and McVay is that if they can make their team better, they will do such. It is something that they have done well for a long time. Their window to win another Super Bowl together is now, in this season. And you know they will push all the buttons and pull all the triggers to give their team the best chance to win it all.
One move the Rams can make is to add a veteran defensive back that will be good for this defense.
Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano proposed a trade that sends cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Rams.
Proposed trade: Conditional third-round pick to Titans for CB L’Jarius Sneed
"The Rams might be a cornerback away from becoming real threats to the Eagles and Lions in the NFC. This secondary got exposed by Jalen Hurts in Week 3, and the weapons in Detroit could do the same."
Now, Sneed might no longer be as good as he was in Kansas City, but it’s worth the hassle for the Rams to find out whether he can regain his top form. Sneed is only 28, and there’s a potential out on his contract next year in case it doesn’t work out in Los Angeles. But with better support than what he has had in Tennessee, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Sneed have a career revival with a team as good as the Rams.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE