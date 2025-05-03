Rams Given 2026 NFL Draft Compensatory Picks Estimate
The Los Angeles Rams have exercised the same practices that the top teams in the NFL do to keep championship rosters at a championship level and that's making the most out of compensation picks.
The best way to replace talent is to retain the acquisition process. While it's hard to retain every player, paying the best ones and drafting replacements is the most efficient process, and with every departing star comes another shot in the NFL's annual lottery.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein broke down how team's acquire comp picks and what the Rams' draft situation will likely look like.
"The number of compensatory picks allotted each year is limited to the number of teams in the league (32), per the collective bargaining agreement." Wrote Zierlein. "However, compensatory picks are not divided up equally among the teams, and no team can receive more than four compensatory picks in a single year."
"Teams that end up with more qualifying free agents lost than gained in a particular year are eligible to receive compensatory selections. A team that lost as many qualifying free agents as it gained might be eligible to receive a Round 7 compensatory pick, based on the value of the qualifying free agents it lost versus the value of the qualifying free agents it gained."
"Teams are awarded compensatory draft picks between Rounds 3 and 7 based on a league formula that takes into account a player's average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards. While there is an expected level of compensation for a player based on the amount he has signed for, his playing time (or lack thereof) in the upcoming season could alter the expectation."
Zierlein then broke down the formula with the Rams.
Projected compensatory picks: one in Round 7.
Key free-agent losses: Michael Hoecht (Bills), Bobby Brown III (Panthers), Demarcus Robinson (49ers)
Key free-agent additions: Poona Ford, Coleman Shelton
"GM Les Snead has had some famous quotes regarding draft picks, but it’s easier to shuffle them around when you are gaining so many compensatory selections." Wrote Zierlein. "The Rams have been awarded 15 compensatory picks dating back to 2022 thanks to their free-agent maneuvering and the hirings of Brad Holmes (Lions GM) and Raheem Morris (Falcons head coach). In 2026, the Rams are in line for either a sixth- or seventh-round pick, depending on the usage of Robinson by the 49ers."
An extra comp pick may be crucial, especially if the Rams make a midseason trade. Les Snead has a lot of options for the 2026 NFL Draft, as he holds two first round picks.
