Will Les Snead Regret Not Selecting Buccaneers' Playmaker?
When the 2025 NFL Draft began, the Rams held the 26th overall pick. When the first round ended, they selected zero players, having traded away the pick. They navigated the rest of the draft, selecting offensive players Terrance Ferguson, Jarquez Hunter, and Konata Mumpfield.
However, it's the players they didn't pick that may haunt him. CBS Sports' Josh Edwards named Emeka Egbuka as a player who needs to prove himself in minicamp.
So will Snead regret not drafting Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka?
During the draft, the Rams reportedly were set to have attempted to trade for Tetairoa McMillan, clearly expressing an interest in adding a premier pass catcher.
Egbuka is projected to take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' WR3 role.
"The announcement of Egbuka as Tampa Bay's selection in the first round came as a surprise," wrote Edwards. "The presence of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan did not deter them from taking a long-term approach to the position. By taking Egbuka, it suggests that he was rated more highly than others available to them in that moment. Will he prove to them that was the correct decision from Day 1?"
Egbuka has the same situation in Tampa that he would have had in Los Angeles. The Buccaneers have two established starters in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as the Rams have Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.
Egbuka has a winnable position battle for the WR3 role against Jalen McMillan, the same one he would've had against Tutu Atwell had he been drafted by Les Snead.
Egbuka is also operating in offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard's offense. Grizzard is a longtime Dolphins assistant before joining the Buccaneers last season under Liam Coen. Coen, a former Rams assistant, was Rams' offensive coordinator in 2022, so it's likely we'll see Egbuka in the same scheme.
"I mean, it's going to be similar to what we've run," wide receiver Mike Evans said. "We're just trying to get it to that best in the league level. We were really good last year. We were one of the tops in the league, but we're trying to be the best offense in the league. I think Josh can help us get there."
Egbuka is also playing with a Sean McVay coached quarterback in Baker Mayfield.
So will Snead regret not selecting Egbuka? Only time will tell, but it's something to keep an eye out for.
