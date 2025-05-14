Rams vs. Jaguars Will Be Exciting International Matchup
Few teams in the league have had a more eventful offseason than the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams went to great lengths to revamp their respective rosters, and both will face off during the upcoming season.
Kyle Soppe of the Pro Football Network ranked the international games the NFL will have this season. He ranked the Jaguars' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams as the fourth-best international game this upcoming season.
"Liam Coen now leads a Jaguars offense with a high-pedigree quarterback, a breakout rookie receiver, a deep backfield, and maybe the most polarizing non-QB rookie in years. That’s already fun. Now, throw in Matthew Stafford returning for the Rams and the addition of Davante Adams," Soppe said.
"Cooper Kupp may be gone, but Sean McVay still has weapons. This could be a shootout, and it’s my pick for the highest-scoring game of the seven."
The Rams have one of the top rosters in the league after making several critical offseason additions. Los Angeles had a solid haul in free agency and the NFL Draft. After adding Adams, the Rams added several other talented players in the draft, such as defensive tackle Ty Hamilton.
According to the Draft Network, Hamilton "is a hard-charging pass rusher. He uses his power to open access to the QB. His bull rush is effective at driving blockers backward into the comfort zone of the QB. He is effective on twists and stunts as both looper and penetrator.
"Hamilton can stand to improve his hand placement during pass-rush situations. He lacks pass-rush counters to defeat blockers after his initial move is stifled. Hamilton relies too heavily on winning with power—adding more finesse maneuvers to win with quickness will help. Improving his pass-rush plan and approach to defeating his opponent can create cleaner pass-rush wins for Hamilton.
"Hamilton is a physical and talented defender with upside. He must develop his pass-rush skill set to be an effective three-down defender. He projects as an adequate starting IDL for a defense that runs multiple fronts. He has untapped potential to watch closely for in 2024."
