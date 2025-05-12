There May No Longer be a Gap Between the Rams, Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles faced off twice last season. The Eagles beat the Rams resoundingly in Los Angeles last season, during the regular season. It was an embarrassing loss that sparked the Rams' run over the second half of the season which led to a playoff berth.
Although the Rams played better the second time the two teams played each other, the Rams played a sloppy game with mistakes that were uncharactersitic. However, most would agree that the Eagles were the better team in both games and deserved to win both games.
Les Snead spent the offseason doing whatever it took to build a roster that can compete with the best in the league, including the Eagles. The Rams' addition in free agency and in the NFL Draft have undoubtedly made them one of the best teams in the National Football League.
Having one of the best rosters and competing with the Super Bowl champions are two different stories. Still, former NFL wide receiver James Jones recently discussed the gap between the Eagles and the rest of the league. He believes the Rams have closed the gap.
“The only team I would go with that closed the gap a little bit is the Rams,” Jones said. “The Rams took the Eagles at home down to the wire. If they had picked up a protection, who knows how that game would have gone," Jones said.
"You have a very good defense about to play together again this year. They’ll get better, and they have a really young core. Then you add Davante Adams to the mix with Puka Nacua and the running game. I think the Rams have closed the gap a little bit, and you can go quarterback for quarterback. With Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts, they can go at it.”
Los Angeles has had an admirable offseason, assembling one of the better rosters in football, but football games are not won on paper. If the Rams do not put it together on the field, the work they have done this offseason is meaningless.
