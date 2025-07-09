Rival Wide Receiver Provides Obstacle For Rams
Why do some Rams fans climb on top of the tallest point in their town and scream out that the franchise needs more talent in their secondary when Sean McVay and his coaching staff are content with what they have?
Because Rams fans watched football on September 15th and December 28th last year and were witnesses to the Arizona Cardinals and rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr bashing the secondary over and over again.
Harrison Jr stats against the Rams:
September 15th in Arizona, Harrison's second ever NFL game: four receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
December 28th: six receptions for 96 yards.
In that time, Trey McBride had a combined 18 receptions for 190 yards, while in game one, James Conner had 122 rushing yards and one touchdown, while in game two for an injured Conner, Michael Carter ran for 70 yards.
Combined in two games, four players put up a total of 608 yards on the Rams' defense, especially the secondary. That's not awful, that's straight up unacceptable. If this were any other organization, those games wouldn't have been split, the Cardinals would have swept, and people would have been fired.
Harrison has not taken the overall team failures of his rookie year lightly, making public statements about bringing winning times to the desert and then putting in the physical work to prove he's not all talk.
"Team success," Harrison Jr. explained. "I think we've got to make the playoffs. ... We have all the pieces we need. We've just got to go out there and execute at this point. That's why they brought me here, to help this team win games. ... Improvement for me looks like winning more games than we won last year. I wanna get a home playoff game for Arizona."
Harrison looks like he's been living in the weight room, transforming from young gun to the unquestionable WR1 for Arizona.
When the Rams make a decision to back off a player like Jalen Ramsey, a player who could have limited Harrison's production, then they must answer when Harrison comes calling again.
Harrison has made it clear, he wants a home playoff game and the only way to do that is to strip the Rams of their division crown.
He's gunning for Darious Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant, Quentin Lake, Emmanuel Forbes, and every Rams defensive back on the field.
He didn't have to say their names to make his intentions clear. He's getting his, don't like it, do something about it.
Let's see how the Rams respond.
