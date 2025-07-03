Rams Rivals: What is Kyler Murray's Future?
When Kyler Murray is on his game, he is a nightmare for the NFC West. The Rams know this all too well with Murray putting in signature performances against them in the past. When the Cardinals build a strong roster around him, they have been one of the premier teams in the NFL.
However, for some reason or another. Whether it's injuries, poor play, or a combination of them both, Murray and the Cardinals have struggled to find consistent success, only making the playoffs once since Murray was drafted, a trip that ended after the Rams blew out the Cardinals in the 2022 NFC Wild Card Round.
Arizona State Sun Devils On SI's Tanner Cappellini recently stated that the Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt could be the answer for the Cardinals, considering the current front office isn't exactly confident that Murray can take them where they want to go.
"Last but not least, Leavitt ends up in his home state of Arizona," wrote Cappellini. "Kyler Murray's future is up in the air in the desert. Many fans have been frustrated with Murray's up-and-down play. The current regime in Arizona did not draft Murray so they could move on from him after this season."
"Keeping Leavitt in Arizona would make sense. He is already an AZ favorite for bringing the Sun Devils to the college playoffs last year. He would fit the scheme well."
"Like their fellow division rival Rams, the Cardinals also like to run much play-action. Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing likes to run the ball, so he could use Leavitt for some option reads."
Leavitt wouldn't be breaking new ground by playing for the Cardinals, considering arguably Arizona State's greatest quarterback of all time Jake Plummer did the exact same thing in the 90s.
There would have to be a discussion within the Rams brass regarding interest in Murray due to all the weapons in his arsenal and Sean McVay's innovative mind, but I doubt those conversations would go far.
The main thing would be getting Murray out of the NFC West but that in itself is a problem. If Murray does leave and ends up at a competent organization within the conference, that could spell problems. Fortunately, most NFC teams either have their quarterback or are incompetent.
Regardless, with these discussions about Murray being moved from the Cardinals in the near future, don't be surprised to see the Rams try and make that a reality, especially before his relationships with Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr become too difficult to stop.
