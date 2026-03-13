Rams Refuse to Be Counted Out of A.J. Brown Discourse

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were involved in the original series of discussions being held for All-Pro wide receiver and Super Bowl champion A.J. Brown. While an official offer was not made, there was reported interest and talks between the two parties. However, those appeared to be surface-level at best, and after the Rams invested over $200 million into their secondary, it was believed that conversations over Brown have ended.

Apparently, that is not the case, and as Rams general manager Les Snead stated, their main priority has been to make the most out of Matthew Stafford's final years in Los Angeles.

Rams Remain In the Hunt For Brown

According to NFL Insider Dianna Russini, the Rams have continued to moniter Brown's situation in Philadelphia, and while a deal has yet to be proposed, the team is not ready to abandon a potential pursuit of the offensive game-changer.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

" A.J. Brown trade discussions are not dead," stated Russini. "Last week, I was told the Rams discussed trading for Eagles WR A.J. Brown before dealing for CB Trent McDuffie . Dialogue slowed, but Los Angeles continues to monitor the status of the three-time Pro Bowler with interest. We’ll see where both parties go from here."



Could the Rams Make This Work?

The short answer is no. The long answer is maybe but at a massive price. Considering how Brown's contract is currently structured, on top of the Rams' current financial state, the organization would have to do some creative accounting to make Brown's numbers work on the books.

The only way offensively for the Rams to free up money is to do something with Davante Adams' deal, perhaps giving him an extension to help ease his current $28 million cap hit. On defense, the Rams essentially have no moves, unless they want to start restructuring Quentin Lake, Nate Landman, and/ or Poona Ford's deals but those deals were structured to come off the books as soon as the 2023 class' extensions hit.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

If the Rams want Brown, there's a chance Steve Avila, Kevin Dotson, Coleman Shelton, Warren McClendon, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, and others could leave next season. I do not see a scenario where the Rams keep both Young and Turner, while it would seem they could only keep two players on the offensive line.

Therefore, unless major concessions are made or Brown is willing to rework his deal, this trade is likely dead in the water.