Rams Learn Horrifying Lesson From College QB Crop
The Los Angeles RamsSunday have been busy all week, preparing for their week seven contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Baltimore before flying to London for their Sunday showdown. While the team and coaching staff remains focused on the tasks at hand, there is a lingering thought within both the franchise and the fanbase about what to do with their two first round picks they hold in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.
If you were to ask the fanbase before the NFL season, one if not both picks were earmarked to be used to find Matthew Stafford's successor but as the college season has carried on and now that nine weeks have been completed, a harroring fact has come out.
There are Zero Day One Ready quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft Class
Maybe...maybe an argument could be made for one or two players but even if there's two, the Rams are not in position to snag one of those passers, even with their picks. Unless the Rams want to push their chips into the middle, making a deal that would likely be greater than the one made for Jared Goff almost ten years ago, they're not snagging a top quarterback.
There are several players in which there is tremendous upside but their development must be made in the same way a good pot roast is cooked. Low, slow, with the proper seasonings and ingredients.
The Rams have the defense, they have the offensive weapons, but long-term concerns on the offensive line plus the complexity of the McVay offense makes these prospects, who are struggling in collegiate systems, prone to either bust or reduce the effectiveness of the Rams' attack.
What happened?
Miami's Carson Beck is an interception machine, Oklahoma's John Mateer appears to have rushed back way too early from his injury issues, Texas' Arch Manning isn't coming out nor is he an NFL talent, Penn State's Drew Allar is hurt and isn't an NFL talent, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers can't read a defense and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza has an odd throw that calls into question his arm strength and accuracy within NFL windows.
While some of those issues are products of the program they play for, it's time for the Rams to plan for the 2027 class in case things do not improve.
Good news is that Matthew Stafford continues to look brilliant and there's a lot of time left for narratives to change.
