5 Bold Takeaways From Rams Brilliant Win Over Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams learned a lot of positives about themselves in week seven

Brock Vierra

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams took care of business in London, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-7. Here are five takeaways from the game.

1. Matthew Stafford is the NFL's front runner for MVP

Stafford became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for five touchdowns in an international game. Stafford did not have the volume in terms of passing yards but his efficiency was off the charts.

Matthew Stafford
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Stafford remains near the top in most major quarterback statistics. He also only has two interceptions in seven games.

2. Jared Verse and Byron Young are Defensive Player of the Year candidates

Jared Verse had his first sack of the game on the very first play from scrimmage, adding two more QB hits. Young secured 1.5 sacks to retake the lead on the NFL's sack leaderboards before Nik Bonitto and Brian Burns get their shots to add to their tally.

Jared Verse
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Regardless, these two players have been monsters among men and will be gunning for the most important defensive award in the NFL.

3. Kamren Kinchens is hitting All-Pro form

For a second, I had to look and see if Tanner Ingle put on Kam Kinchens jersey because the consistent safety tightened up his chin strap, whacking ball carries without repute. Kinchens blended the best parts of his game, the mental, the physical, the spiritual, and the team-oriented to create the cerebral assassin we all saw on Sunday.

Kamren Kinchens
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) takes the field before the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Kinchens is on the path to becoming the first safety to get a long-term extension in the post-Super Bowl LVI era.

4. Davante Adams is back

Adams entered the game as the only man in the NFL with over 50 targets and under 30 catches this season. Fraud alert? Not today. Adams was called upon to help make up the deficiencies for an offense that would not have Puka Nacua.

Davante Adams
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is hugged by head coach Sean McVay as time runs out against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Adams had three touchdowns in the red zone, virtually ending any narrative of him not being able to be on the same page with Matthew Stafford. A golden day for the future Hall of Famer.

5. It's time for more Konata Mumpfield

Konata Mumpfield
Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (15) celebrates a touchdown with running back Blake Corum (22), against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Mumpfield scored his first NFL touchdown as he hauled in the game's opening score. Mumpfield is a true talent that needs more snaps to continue his peaking growth.

