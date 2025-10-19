5 Bold Takeaways From Rams Brilliant Win Over Jaguars
The Los Angeles Rams took care of business in London, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-7. Here are five takeaways from the game.
1. Matthew Stafford is the NFL's front runner for MVP
Stafford became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for five touchdowns in an international game. Stafford did not have the volume in terms of passing yards but his efficiency was off the charts.
Stafford remains near the top in most major quarterback statistics. He also only has two interceptions in seven games.
2. Jared Verse and Byron Young are Defensive Player of the Year candidates
Jared Verse had his first sack of the game on the very first play from scrimmage, adding two more QB hits. Young secured 1.5 sacks to retake the lead on the NFL's sack leaderboards before Nik Bonitto and Brian Burns get their shots to add to their tally.
Regardless, these two players have been monsters among men and will be gunning for the most important defensive award in the NFL.
3. Kamren Kinchens is hitting All-Pro form
For a second, I had to look and see if Tanner Ingle put on Kam Kinchens jersey because the consistent safety tightened up his chin strap, whacking ball carries without repute. Kinchens blended the best parts of his game, the mental, the physical, the spiritual, and the team-oriented to create the cerebral assassin we all saw on Sunday.
Kinchens is on the path to becoming the first safety to get a long-term extension in the post-Super Bowl LVI era.
4. Davante Adams is back
Adams entered the game as the only man in the NFL with over 50 targets and under 30 catches this season. Fraud alert? Not today. Adams was called upon to help make up the deficiencies for an offense that would not have Puka Nacua.
Adams had three touchdowns in the red zone, virtually ending any narrative of him not being able to be on the same page with Matthew Stafford. A golden day for the future Hall of Famer.
5. It's time for more Konata Mumpfield
Mumpfield scored his first NFL touchdown as he hauled in the game's opening score. Mumpfield is a true talent that needs more snaps to continue his peaking growth.
