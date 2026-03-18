7-Round Rams Mock Draft Following the First Week of Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams only made a few moves in free agency, but they were big splashes that have them in a spot to compete for a championship once more.

After trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, signing his teammate and cornerback Jaylen Watson, and re-signing safety Kam Curl, the Rams are back in the catbird's seat as the favorite. How does the NFL Draft project to play out for Los Angeles? I fired up a brand-new mock draft for the team following the first week and a half of free agency.

Round 1, No. 13 overall (via Falcons): Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver, Arizona State Sun Devils

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If his medicals check out, Tyson is arguably the top wide receiver prospect in the NFL Draft with his incredible combination of hands, route-running, release packages, yards-after-catch tools, and athleticism that make him a perfect replacement for Davante Adams after 2027. However, the medicals will be something to watch leading up to the draft, but Tyson could make the Rams offense look like the NFL's version of Roman Reigns' title reign from 2020-2024: unstoppable.

Round 3, No. 75 overall (via Dolphins): Josiah Trotter, linebacker, Missouri Tigers

Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Rams trade out of the second round with the Miami Dolphins, earning the 75th overall selection and a fifth-round pick to gain more Day Three storage. This allowed them to have Trotter, a top linebacker prospect, fall into their laps in the third round. Los Angeles has a physical defense, but Trotter, a redshirt sophomore and former West Virginia standout, would add another level of pop and power against the run.

Round 3, No. 100 overall (via Jaguars): Garrett Nussmeier, quarterback, LSU Tigers

Tigers Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier 18, LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the second selection in a row, Los Angeles moves down the draft order, this time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, down seven spots, gaining another fifth-round choice in the process. This time, they add a developmental passer, but one who could succeed Matthew Stafford down the road. Nussmeier has some impressive flashes of ball placement and pocket navigation to pair with a steady arm.

Round 5, No. 149 overall (via Dolphins): Eli Raridon, tight end, Notre Dame

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon (9) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There are too many tight ends in this draft who are all passing game, with very little value as blockers. Raridon is a tight end that some have not discussed much in this draft class, offering seam reliability, a three-down skill set, and enough play strength to generate displacement as a run blocker. This would be a great addition to pair with Terrance Ferguson for long-term stability.

Round 5, No. 162 overall (via Jaguars): Charles Demmings, cornerback, Stephen F. Austin

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National wide receiver Reggie Virgil (15) of Texas Tech grabs a pass over National cornerback Charles Demmings (16) of Stephen F. Austin during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

From here on out, it is about adding foundational depth across the board, starting at cornerback. The Rams did well to address the position by adding McDuffie and Watson this offseason. It is a great cover to add a developmental corner in Demmings, who shows valuable aggression at the catch point and was a standout at the Senior Bowl.

Round 6, No. 206 overall: VJ Payne, safety, Kansas State Wildcats

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas State defensive back VJ Payne (DB44) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Curl returns on a three-year deal to become a mainstay at safety alongside third-year safety Kamren Kinchens, though they could add a rookie for quality depth. Payne is an intriguing box defender who can also play split or single-high roles if asked upon.

Round 7, No. 232 overall: Mason Reiger, edge rusher, Wisconsin Badgers

Nov 22, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Reiger (22) reacts with teammate Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) to sacking Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (not pictured) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Having depth and insurance at pass rusher is important for the Rams with Byron Young entering a contract year. Reiger would make a ton of sense here as a developmental rusher. He provides ample quickness and explosiveness and can win with his hands at the point of attack to soften the edge.

Round 7, No. 250 overall: Micah Morris, guard, Georgia Bulldogs

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Micah Morris (56) takes a drink during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

I'm for the idea of drafting an offensive lineman, no matter what, in the NFL Draft, regardless of the need at the position. Guard isn't a big one for Los Angeles, but adding depth and developmental talent could add insurance in the long run. Morris is a physical player in the trenches and brings an SEC pedigree to Inglewood.

Round 7, No. 255 overall: Malik Benson, wide receiver, Oregon Ducks

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson carries the ball during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benson was an athletic standout from the NFL combine last month and was a productive pass-catcher for the Ducks and quarterback Dante Moore, who will be a highly-touted prospect in next year's draft. This would be a good depth addition for the wide receiver room with a chance to earn serious reps similar to Konata Mumpfield.