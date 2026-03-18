7-Round Rams Mock Draft Following the First Week of Free Agency
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The Los Angeles Rams only made a few moves in free agency, but they were big splashes that have them in a spot to compete for a championship once more.
After trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, signing his teammate and cornerback Jaylen Watson, and re-signing safety Kam Curl, the Rams are back in the catbird's seat as the favorite. How does the NFL Draft project to play out for Los Angeles? I fired up a brand-new mock draft for the team following the first week and a half of free agency.
Round 1, No. 13 overall (via Falcons): Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver, Arizona State Sun Devils
If his medicals check out, Tyson is arguably the top wide receiver prospect in the NFL Draft with his incredible combination of hands, route-running, release packages, yards-after-catch tools, and athleticism that make him a perfect replacement for Davante Adams after 2027. However, the medicals will be something to watch leading up to the draft, but Tyson could make the Rams offense look like the NFL's version of Roman Reigns' title reign from 2020-2024: unstoppable.
Round 3, No. 75 overall (via Dolphins): Josiah Trotter, linebacker, Missouri Tigers
The Rams trade out of the second round with the Miami Dolphins, earning the 75th overall selection and a fifth-round pick to gain more Day Three storage. This allowed them to have Trotter, a top linebacker prospect, fall into their laps in the third round. Los Angeles has a physical defense, but Trotter, a redshirt sophomore and former West Virginia standout, would add another level of pop and power against the run.
Round 3, No. 100 overall (via Jaguars): Garrett Nussmeier, quarterback, LSU Tigers
For the second selection in a row, Los Angeles moves down the draft order, this time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, down seven spots, gaining another fifth-round choice in the process. This time, they add a developmental passer, but one who could succeed Matthew Stafford down the road. Nussmeier has some impressive flashes of ball placement and pocket navigation to pair with a steady arm.
Round 5, No. 149 overall (via Dolphins): Eli Raridon, tight end, Notre Dame
There are too many tight ends in this draft who are all passing game, with very little value as blockers. Raridon is a tight end that some have not discussed much in this draft class, offering seam reliability, a three-down skill set, and enough play strength to generate displacement as a run blocker. This would be a great addition to pair with Terrance Ferguson for long-term stability.
Round 5, No. 162 overall (via Jaguars): Charles Demmings, cornerback, Stephen F. Austin
From here on out, it is about adding foundational depth across the board, starting at cornerback. The Rams did well to address the position by adding McDuffie and Watson this offseason. It is a great cover to add a developmental corner in Demmings, who shows valuable aggression at the catch point and was a standout at the Senior Bowl.
Round 6, No. 206 overall: VJ Payne, safety, Kansas State Wildcats
Curl returns on a three-year deal to become a mainstay at safety alongside third-year safety Kamren Kinchens, though they could add a rookie for quality depth. Payne is an intriguing box defender who can also play split or single-high roles if asked upon.
Round 7, No. 232 overall: Mason Reiger, edge rusher, Wisconsin Badgers
Having depth and insurance at pass rusher is important for the Rams with Byron Young entering a contract year. Reiger would make a ton of sense here as a developmental rusher. He provides ample quickness and explosiveness and can win with his hands at the point of attack to soften the edge.
Round 7, No. 250 overall: Micah Morris, guard, Georgia Bulldogs
I'm for the idea of drafting an offensive lineman, no matter what, in the NFL Draft, regardless of the need at the position. Guard isn't a big one for Los Angeles, but adding depth and developmental talent could add insurance in the long run. Morris is a physical player in the trenches and brings an SEC pedigree to Inglewood.
Round 7, No. 255 overall: Malik Benson, wide receiver, Oregon Ducks
Benson was an athletic standout from the NFL combine last month and was a productive pass-catcher for the Ducks and quarterback Dante Moore, who will be a highly-touted prospect in next year's draft. This would be a good depth addition for the wide receiver room with a chance to earn serious reps similar to Konata Mumpfield.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft