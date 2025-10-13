Rams' Matthew Stafford Reaches Another Milestone
The Los Angeles Rams picked up a massive victory on Sunday on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. It was not in conditions that the Rams are used to, but they were able to pull it off when it mattered the most. A lot of credit has to go to Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who led this team to this game to victory. The Rams needed this one after having a rough game in the previous game.
Stafford has had a great career, and it is not over yet. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL during his time in the league. He has won many games and even a Super Bowl. Then, in Week 6, he moved ahead of one NFL Hall of Famer in a massive quarterback stat.
Matthew Stafford Reaches another career Milestone
Stafford pasted NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino in all-time passing yards.
"Stafford said he has dreamed his entire life of being like Marino and the other great quarterbacks, and that it meant a lot to him today to move up to No. 9 all-time in passing yards," said Michael David Smith of NBC Sports.
“I love this game, I love the history of it,” said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. “I remember being a little kid watching NFL Films growing up. I was watching cartoons, everyone was watching that. It means a lot. I don’t think about it on a daily basis, but when it comes up, I have a ton of reverence and respect for this game and the people that have come before me and played it."
"So just to be mentioned with those guys is really humbling and something that I’m sure when I’m done playing I’ll think about more. It’s one of those pinch yourself moments when you think, ‘Man, I remember watching him doing his thing, and just thinking he was unbelievable.’ Being able to be in the same breath is pretty cool.”
"Stafford now has 61,493 yards in his NFL career. Marino retired after the 1999 season with 61,361 passing yards. At the time Marino retired, that was the all-time record, although as passing offenses have proliferated, Marino’s total has been topped many times, and Marino is now in 10th place."
