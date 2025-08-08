Former NFL MVP Shows Love to Rams Davante Adams
Since 2014, the year Davante Adams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers, he and former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers have been tied at the hip. Rodgers would win three MVPs, in 2014, 2020, and 2021 with Adams playing a critical role in those awards while Rodgers' consistent play and almost sub-human accuracy and touch helped Adams become one of the best wide receivers in NFL history.
After both men departed the New York Jets following the 2024 season, Adams would join up with the Rams, while Rodgers eventually signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers, who is set to retire after this season, reflected on the NFL's great pass catchers with CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden, where McFadden challenged Rodgers to pick the best attributes to create the "perfect" receiver.
When it came to football IQ, Rodgers picked Adams, wanting the Rams' superstar's mind. It makes sense considering they were always on the same page in Green Bay and flashed the chemistry for a brief moment with the Jets.
A Bond Formed Through The Trials of The NFL
It's clear that Rodgers made the right choice choosing Adams' mind, considering Adams is one of the most intelligent people in football, dissecting the game with such detail, he commands the respect of the receiver room.
During OTAs, Adams spoke about developing chemistry with Matthew Stafford, giving insight into what daily conversations between Adams and Rodgers used to look like.
"Well, I won't give you too much on that because I mean, we do talk a lot, and I think it's important to have a good connection—especially me getting here, trying to get on the same page with him," stated Adams. "He does such a good job of communicating when I'm out there on the field as I’m going to the line on certain things. Maybe it’s something that we talked about, or maybe he wants to test it and see how I’ll run it, and whatever—and then we talk as I come back to the huddle or whatever it is. I called him—we talked last night about a clip that I saw. I gave him a call because there was one where I feel like I could have made a different decision. Just the way he talks in that situation just reaffirms that anytime I have a choice or anything like that, he trusts me to make the decision. That’s the thing—you give that type of confidence and empower your players, you’ll get a good product. So that’s one of the examples."
If you must replace Cooper Kupp, a taller, healthier option who has the same level of intelligence is certainly not a bad option.
