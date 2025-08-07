Rams Release First 2025 Depth Chart
The Los Angeles Rams have released their first depth chart of the 2025 NFL season, clarifying their starting lineups before they play their first game of regulated football, a preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.
Matthew Stafford was named the Rams starting quarterback as he deals with back issues. The Rams announced that Stafford remains week to week but they still hold the position that he'll be ready to play come week one. In the meantime, Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been taking over for Stafford in practice, remains the team's backup while Stetson Bennett is the QB3. Dresser Winn wraps up the room.
Blake Corum is listed ahead of Jarquez Huntet in a competitive running back room. Tutu Atwell has been named the Rams' current WR3, ahead of Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield. No surprises on the offensive line with D.J. Humphries listed as the backup to the left tackle position, while Warren McClendon Jr backs up Rob Havenstein on the right.
Depth Chart Takeaways
McClendon got the start at left tackle in Jackson's absence at joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys.
On defense, Nate Landman and Omar Speights were named the starting off-ball linebackers, while the depth chart indicates a 3-4 defense with Poona Ford operating as the nose tackle.
The only starting job not confirmed on defense is the CB2 role. Darious Williams is listed as the Rams' CB1 while the CB2 position has Ahkello Witherspoon OR Cobie Durant listed as potential starters. Emmanuel Forbes is right behind them as Derion Kendrick and Josh Wallace fight for the CB5 role.
A few surprises were on the depth chart. After a strong camp by the entire position group, Terrance Ferguson is listed as the TE4.
Mario Williams is the highest ranked rookie wide receiver.
Keir Thomas is ahead of Josaiah Stewart after having a strong finish to camp.
Back Seven Roles
Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr is behind both Elias Neal and Troy Reeder. Paul did miss a portion of camp due to a calf issue.
Kam Curl and Quentin Lake were named starters over Kamren Kinchens. It should be noted that this is the 3-4 defense so when the Rams go into nickel, they will likely pull an interior defensive lineman for an additional defensive back.
Check out the full depth chart here:
NOTE: Ethan Evans, Joshua Karty, and Alex Ward were named starting punter, kicker, and long snapper respectively. It appears Evans will kickoff for the Rams.
Xavier Smith was named starting punt returner with Britain Covey and Drake Stoops backing him
Jordan Whittington, Blake Corum, and Cody Schrader are the Rams' kick returners.
The Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Saturday. They'll be at home again the following week against the Los Angeles Chargers before wrapping up preseason with a trip to the Cleveland Browns.
