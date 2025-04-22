The Argument Why The Rams Should Not Draft Jaxson Dart
The Rams have been linked with Jaxson Dart throughout the entire offseason. We already gave the argument on why the Rams should draft him; here are the reasons why they shouldn't.
A friend once told me this about Dart, and I haven't stopped thinking about it since. "Jaxson Dart will short-circuit any offense that requires him to read an entire field."
Dart's draft stock has come under fire due to the offense he ran in college. At Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin, Dart ran an RPO offense that did not force him to make consistently difficult decisions while utilizing his legs, a tool that won't be as effective at the NFL level.
These concerns seem to be commonplace according to a report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"I could see him getting pushed up in the draft, maybe not in the first round but close," a scout told Fowler at the Senior Bowl. "He shouldn't be a first-rounder, but it's a weak class and that's how these things go sometimes."
"An NFC executive agreed that first-round talk is misguided, noting that Lane Kiffin's system at Ole Miss is a "mess" for incoming NFL quarterbacks and doesn't translate." Wrote Fowler. "That showed early in the week, with Dart looking uncomfortable calling plays in the huddle and taking snaps under center. But he improved his comfort level in later practices. The safer bet for Dart would be early Day 2, but supply and demand looms large in the quarterback market over the next three months. Consider that up to five teams picking in the top 10 need a QB, so even if Ward and Sanders go early, the Raiders, Jets or others could be left hanging -- and still looking."
Remember when Sean McVay had to walk Jared Goff through his offense to the point where the team traded for Matthew Stafford. Drafting Dart would be Goff 2.0 all over again.
He has great traits, but traits takes a player so far. Dart has some questionable performances, especially his 2024 game against LSU.
However, if there is any argument on why the Rams shouldn't draft Dart, Dart is the only quarterback in SEC play to lose to Kentucky last season. Something he did at home.
