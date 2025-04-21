The Argument On Why The Rams Should Draft Jaxson Dart
Going all the way back to February, when the future of Matthew Stafford was murky at best, with there being a legitimate belief he could leave the Rams, many people in the media hadOle Miss QB Jaxson Dart slated as a potential replacement for the Super Bowl champion.
Well, the noise regarding Dart never died down; in fact, it became an inferno stocked by the hopes and dreams of many Rams fans and members of the media.
So that begs the question, what would be the benefit if the Rams were to select Dart? At the very least, the team would have a much more athletic QB3 option as it would be assumed Jimmy Garoppolo remains the backup while the Rams would likely say goodbye to Stetson Bennett.
Dart would have at least a year to develop. He would also help transition the offense into a new era. Considering some of his limitations, the Rams would be forced to adopt more RPO concepts to build an offense that somewhat imitates the one Dart ran at Ole Miss.
Considering Puka Nacua's strengths, that could be a productive method of offense for the team. Dart's abilities with his feet would allow the Rams to run more plays out of the pistol formation. As Dart learns some of the neuances of NFL quarterback play, the less steps he has to take, the better.
The pistol will allow Sean McVay to line up a running back behind his quarterback while not forcing Dart to play from under center. He will be able to get the ball out quick or audible to run plays with ease.
The Rams would always have a deep threat, as defenses couldn't have many deep safety looks, as Dart is fast enough to eat up yards underneath. That's one-on-one opportunity.
Dart has a good loft on his football, making him able to hit timing routes. Dart also has a bit of an X-factor to him that could unlock a clutch factor is his play, a factor perhaps limited by Ole Miss' offense.
Dart opens up the playbook, is coachable, and would fit many of the things McVay likes to do.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI for all of our stories!
Please let us know your thoughts now when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE