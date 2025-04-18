Potential Rams Target Jaxson Dart Draws Unique Comparison
Whether or not he joins the Rams is near pointless at this time, as there is enough juice behind the rumors and desires of some to see Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart join the team that it's time to start putting together a profile about him.
The Rams have a lot of decisions to make, but considering they met with him, the team may end up with a new quarterback in the end.
As such, CBS Sports put together a list of their top 100 prospects, giving them player comps to current and former NFL players, with Chris Trapasso pairing Dart to current NFL backup Jarrett Stidham.
"Like Stidham, Dart was a highly touted recruit and enjoyed a successful collegiate career." Wrote Trapass. "Both are serivceable athletes by NFL standards and can really rip the football downfield. Learning the intricacies of a modern NFL offense and making smart decisions more regularly will be key for Dart. That never really occurred for Stidham, although he's demonstrated flashes."
While Dart is more athletic and elusive than Stidham, I like the comp. It accurately reflects Dart's abilities and growth potential.
Neither man is consistently accurate, but will randomly find the zone periodically. Various defensive looks can give them trouble, and they aren't the best at handling pressure.
However, they have displays of greatness that make some question if these players need more playing time to show their true talents. Then, when they get playing time, people start to remember why others would say negative words about the player.
Stidham, for a brief moment, was doing something special with the Raiders. Joining Las Vegas in 2022, after spending his first three NFL seasons in New England, Stidham started the Raiders final two games of the season.
I was at his first start against the 49ers. He was electric. The 49ers could not stop him. I was at that game and saw him turn a poor Josh McDaniels offense into something special. While he lost in dramatic fashion, an interception caused by getting hit while targeting a wide-open Davante Adams in overtime, he did go 24/34 for 365 yards and three touchdowns in that game.
In the next game, the season finale against the future Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Stidham las less effective, throwing 22/36 for 219 yards, one touchdown, one interception.
Now, imagine Stidham putting up that level of production in a McVay offense. That's what the Rams could have with Dart if they draft him.
