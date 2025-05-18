3 Biggest Question Marks Ahead of Rams OTAs
The Los Angeles Rams will begin their offseason training activites (OTAs) on May 27 through June 12 with mandatory minicamp on June 16-18. The Rams will begin the process of returning to Super Bowl contention with a young roster and mixture of veteran players to counterbalance.
Los Angeles, while still a young team, will have plenty of question marks especially with another draft class that could see the field early. Jalen Ramsey could also make his return to the Rams via trade if things workout for the Dolphins as well. What the rookie class and this version of Ramsey could bring to the Rams is a curious question for many.
With that in mind, let's answer the three biggest questions ahead of Rams OTAs Memorial Day week.
Could rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson be on the rise?
The Rams traded back into the second round and selected Ferguson with their first pick, hoping he could soon develop into a quality starting tight end for head coach Sean McVay. Ferguson has some consistency issues he needs to fine-tune, but is already a fun talent that could see a terrific rise to the top of the depth chart with a strong summer.
Ferguson will have to beat out veterans Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen, both of whom were key contriubturs for Los Angeles last season. If Ferguson has a good three weeks of OTAs, he could find himself in the starting role by Week 1.
Could OTAs lead to a trade for Jalen Ramsey?
Ramsey has been linked to the Rams for weeks since the Miami Dolphins announced they approved his trade request. This is not the same player that dominated in the secondary during his four seasons in Los Angeles, but a 31-year old Ramsey is still quite effective.
OTAs could provide a small, yet meaningful gauge to how the Rams secondary performs in 2025. If the results are found to be inconsistent, it would work perfectly for both teams to execute a trade with Ramsey returning to help add a quality assistance to the Rams back-five.
How will the chemistry between Davante Adams and Matthew Stafford work out?
OTAs will present a first-look at Stafford tossing the rock to the former All-Pro wide receiver. Adams signed withy Los Angeles on a two-year deal with the hopes of securing his first Lombardi Trophy as a player, and is looking to see if Stafford can help him get to that point.
Adams remains a efficient and quality target in the passing game but it is fair to wonder if he is still the elite player know him to be. He will get to showcase to McVay and Stafford first hand and whether the chemistry between to two veterans can coincide in 2025 and beyond. If it works out, the duo of Adams and Puka Nacua could be dangerous.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on OTAs.
Please let us know your thoughts on OTAs when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.