Rams' Matthew Stafford Receives Top Offseason Ranking
The Los Angeles Rams have won 20 games in the last two seasons combined as their roster shakeup has catapulted the franchise into championship contention after a time when they were once thought to be in a rebuild.
That rebuild became a retool as the Rams enter the 2025 season as one of the favorites to win the NFC and their division, the NFC West. One of the key components to the team's success has been the consistency at quarterback from franchise passer Matthew Stafford, one of the best in the league.
Four years ago, the Detroit Lions traded Stafford to the Rams as they began their rebuild. Both franchises are now powerhouses in their conference and Stafford has directly or indirectly helped with this in one way or another. The former 2009 No. 1 draft pick from Georgia is entering his age-37 season with no signs of slowing down yet.
The hype for Stafford has been legitimate and he has the play to back it up, especially in this latest Top 10 quarterback rankings from Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald. He broke up the list into four tiers: the Patrick Mahomes tier, the Almost Mahomes tier, ceiling-raiser tier, and floor-raiser tier.
Kansas City Chiefs' Mahomes is on his own planet as the best quarterback in the league, according to McDonald while Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen rank in the tier below due to their exceptional 2024 seasons. In the third tier, ceiling-raisers, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Rams cross-town rival Chargers' Justin Herbert come in at No. 4 and 5 before Stafford is listed.
"These three are bona fide franchise quarterbacks who can significantly raise the ceiling of an offense," McDonald wrote. "All three of them are capable of having explosive days through the air, and Herbert and Stafford specifically have a level of physical talent that really lets them be drivers of offensive production and firepower."
McDonald continued later in the section that while Stafford wasn't as consistent as Herbert and Burrow at this point of his career, he can still raise the floor of the team around him even with Cooper Kupp getting older.
"Stafford is a bit more inconsistent than the other two at this point in his career, but he showed last season he can still raise the ceiling of an offense that had an aging Cooper Kupp as one of its primary targets," McDonald said. "All in all, these guys are no-brainer starters and all have the capability of getting hot and being the reason their team wins a title."
