The Importance of Matthew Stafford Goes Beyond the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to win it all this season. The Rams made moves to make their team better, and that is why they will be one of the favorites to come out of the NFC Conference.
The Rams have the best play caller in the NFL and one of the best head coaches in the National Football League in Sean McVay. The Rams also have one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL as well in Matthew Stafford. But Stafford's health will be in question all season long.
This offseason, Stafford was dealing with a back injury that will go into the season. It will be something that Stafford and the medical team will have to monitor all season long. Stafford was held out of most of the team's offseason practices.
But with Stafford, he will be ready to go to start the season, and he has good chemistry with these coaches. Now the Rams will look to keep Stafford the healthy as they can. It is going to be interesting to see how Stafford handles this season.
Matthew Stafford
But the Rams and their fans are not the only ones who are going to keep very close tabs on Stafford. All fantasy owners that took Stafford in their drafts this season will also be looking at his health each week. Stafford is a top quarterback in fantasy football as well. He has a lot of different offensive weapons that are going to benefit from having him.
"We’re about to get our first clues regarding the likelihood of that reality. The Rams will face off against a fierce Houston Texans pass rush in Los Angeles’ season opener. At least Stafford will get the help of newly paid blindside protector Alaric Jackson, who is set to play in Week 1 after dealing with blood clots in the summer," said Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports.
"Much rests on the shoulders and arm of Stafford holding up through the course of the season. While the Rams offense could likely survive Jimmy Garoppolo starting at quarterback — we’re maybe talking about a reasonable floor — the ceiling case goes out the window."
"While Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams wouldn’t be outright miserable options if the Rams hover between 15 and 20 in offensive rankings, they will fall short of expectations.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE