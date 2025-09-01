Why Rams Have Uphill Battle in NFC West
The Los Angeles Rams may have won the NFC West last season, but it nearly came down to the very last game of the regular season to do so. Los Angeles battled back from a disappointing start to the season to win the division in a hotly contested battle.
Los Angeles must prepare for that to be the case again this season if they hope to repeat as division champions. Doing so would again give them at least one home playoff game, that would likely be played in Los Angeles, unlike last season.
Matthew Stafford has been the talk of the Rams' offseason and training camp for various reasons. First, it was unclear whether he would return to the team, as he reportedly considered retirement at the end of last season. Then, he missed time in training camp with back issues.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network noted that the Rams are a better team than they were last season, but still have concerns to address. He predicts they will fight their way to the top of the division.
"Given how well the Rams looked down the stretch last year, it makes sense that they enter the 2025 season as favorites to repeat as NFC West champions. The only real concern is the health of quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is dealing with a lingering back injury going into the year. At 37 years old, there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to play at full strength through the pain," Infante said.
"Otherwise, the Rams project better on paper than they did last season. They replaced Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams, which figures to be an upgrade on an offense that already has Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams.
"Their young, talented defensive line should only improve as time goes on, although the secondary is a concern. Los Angeles feels like the safest bet to win the NFC West, but the ceiling beyond that will likely be determined by how Stafford deals with his back problems.
“I can’t see into the future, but if you look at what the last week has entailed, feel really good. There’s nothing that would leave me to believe, unless we have an unforeseen setback, that he’s not going to be ready to roll against the Texans,” McVay said.
